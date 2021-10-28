The Company's consolidated financial report of 2021Q3 was submitted to the Board of Directors

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/10/28
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2021/10/28
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):120,258,964
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):22,795,115
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):9,429,157
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):14,474,684
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):11,413,667
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):11,377,338
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):4.90
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):181,365,189
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):111,267,095
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):69,562,919
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA