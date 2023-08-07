Litemax Electronics Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Today at 05:33 pm Share

Litemax Electronics Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 284.84 million compared to TWD 383.7 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 32.86 million compared to TWD 61.56 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.78 compared to TWD 1.47 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.78 compared to TWD 1.46 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was TWD 584.11 million compared to TWD 759.67 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 63.5 million compared to TWD 105.03 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.51 compared to TWD 2.51 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 1.49 compared to TWD 2.48 a year ago.