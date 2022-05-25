Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Litgrid AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGD1L   LT0000128415

LITGRID AB

(LGD1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05/25 08:08:45 am EDT
0.7780 EUR   +0.26%
10:11aConcerning the opinion of the Audit Committee
GL
10:10aConcerning the opinion of the Audit Committee
AQ
05/20Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concerning the opinion of the Audit Committee

05/25/2022 | 10:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (business ID 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, LT-05131 Vilnius, Lithuania) announces that on 23rd  May 2022 the opinion of the Audit Committee of the parent company UAB EPSO-G (hereinafter – EPSO-G) on the intention to conclude the agreements between LITGRID AB and related parties EPSO-G and UAB Energy Cells (hereinafter – the Transaction) on the transfer of their tax losses for the year 2021  to LITGRID AB has been received.
On 23 May 2022, the Audit Committee of EPSO-G considered the Transaction and issued an opinion:

  1. compliance of the Transaction with market conditions is not assessed due to the reason that the Transaction is executed exclusively in accordance with requirements established in the Article 561 of the Law on Corporate Income Tax of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Law on Corporate Income Tax), i.e. pursuant to the Article 561, the Transaction could not be entered into with an entity other than a group entity;
  2. the Transaction is fair and reasonable with respect to all shareholders of LITGRID AB as the transfer of tax losses is carried out in accordance with the Article 561 of the Law on Corporate Income Tax and LITGRID AB does not incur any losses due to the Transaction.


The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information on the material event:
Jurga Eivaitė
Communications Manager
tel. +370 613 19977 e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu


All news about LITGRID AB
10:11aConcerning the opinion of the Audit Committee
GL
10:10aConcerning the opinion of the Audit Committee
AQ
05/20Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders
GL
05/20Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders
AQ
05/05Regarding the 330 kV electricity power line Vilnius-Neris design and contract agreemen..
GL
05/05Regarding the 330 kV electricity power line Vilnius-Neris design and contract agreemen..
AQ
05/05Litgrid results for the three months of 2022
GL
05/05Litgrid results for the three months of 2022
AQ
05/02Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
GL
05/02Decisions taken in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of LITGRID AB
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 391 M 420 M 420 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 335
Free-Float 2,50%
Chart LITGRID AB
Duration : Period :
Litgrid AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rokas Masiulis Chief Executive Officer, Director General & GM
Vytautas Tauras Chief Financial Officer
Algirdas Juozaponis Chairman
Apolinaras kikunas Director-ITT & Administration
Domas Sidaravicius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITGRID AB-2.39%420
NEXTERA ENERGY-20.02%146 689
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.70%86 983
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.12%80 422
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.92%75 879
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.8.10%68 970