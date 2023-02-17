Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Litgrid AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGD1L   LT0000128415

LITGRID AB

(LGD1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  08:31:14 2023-02-17 am EST
0.7240 EUR   +1.97%
09:01aConcerning the opinion of the Audit Committee
GL
09:00aConcerning the opinion of the Audit Committee
AQ
02/06Litgrid AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Concerning the opinion of the Audit Committee

02/17/2023 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Emilio Gustavo Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania), informs that on 17 February 2023 the opinion of the Audit Committee of the holding company UAB EPSO-G was received on the planned transaction with  the related party UAB EPSO-G.

On 23 January 2023 meeting, the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G considered the transaction with a related party and adopted the following decision (opinion):

After evaluating all the information provided by LITGRID AB (hereinafter – Litgrid), the Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G, in accordance with Article 372 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, issues an opinion regarding Litgrid's intention to enter into an additional agreement to the existing agreement of mutual lending and borrowing (hereinafter - the Transaction) with the related party UAB EPSO-G:

(i) The conclusion of the Transaction corresponds to the market conditions (the applied interest rates fall within the arm's length range, the applied fees correspond to the market conditions in which Litgrid could enter into similar transactions with credit institutions);

(ii) The Transaction is fair and reasonable in relation to Litgrid's shareholders who are not parties to the Transaction, as Litgrid, upon entering into the Transaction, would receive additional income for the balance of the credit account funds from the total amount of temporarily free funds, therefore both Litgrid itself and its shareholders who are not the parties to the Transaction would receive additional benefits.

The person authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications project manager

phone: +370 613 19977, e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu  


All news about LITGRID AB
09:01aConcerning the opinion of the Audit Committee
GL
09:00aConcerning the opinion of the Audit Committee
AQ
02/06Litgrid AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December..
CI
02/06Unaudited financial results of LITGRID AB for the twelve months of 2022
GL
02/06Unaudited financial results of LITGRID AB for the twelve months of 2022
AQ
02/03Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for..
GL
02/03Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Calendar for..
AQ
2022Lithuanian Utility Group Litgrid Names New Chair
MT
2022Litgrid AB Appoints Tomas Varneckas as the Chairman of the Board
CI
2022Concerning the opinion of the Audit Committee
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 267 M 285 M 285 M
Net income 2021 20,0 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net Debt 2021 66,1 M 70,6 M 70,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 358 M 382 M 382 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 389
Free-Float 2,50%
Chart LITGRID AB
Duration : Period :
Litgrid AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rokas Masiulis Chief Executive Officer, Director General & GM
Vytautas Tauras Chief Financial Officer
Algirdas Juozaponis Chairman
Apolinaras kikunas Director-ITT & Administration
Domas Sidaravicius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITGRID AB1.43%382
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.46%148 343
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.62%75 683
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.91%72 469
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.77%71 722
ENEL S.P.A.6.84%58 282