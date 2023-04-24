Advanced search
    LGD1L   LT0000128415

LITGRID AB

(LGD1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  07:23:01 2023-04-24 am EDT
0.7000 EUR   -1.41%
Concerning the purchase of Harmony Link submarine interconnection

04/24/2023 | 09:33am EDT
Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius) closed the procurement procedure for the installation of the high-voltage direct current Harmony Link cable without concluding a contract, as the bids received exceeded the funds allocated for the procurement, which were determined before the procurement procedures were launched.

A new procurement for the installation of the cable is expected to be launched in 2024.

Litgrid authorized person to provide further information:

Matas Noreika
Communications Project Manager
+370 625 40316, e-mail: matas.noreika@litgrid.eu


Financials
Sales 2022 419 M 460 M 460 M
Net income 2022 -49,5 M -54,3 M -54,3 M
Net Debt 2022 45,6 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,13x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 358 M 393 M 393 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 391
Free-Float 2,50%
Chart LITGRID AB
Duration : Period :
Litgrid AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rokas Masiulis Chief Executive Officer, Director General & GM
Vytautas Tauras Chief Financial Officer
Tomas Varneckas Chairman
Apolinaras kikunas Director-ITT & Administration
Domas Sidaravicius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITGRID AB1.43%393
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.51%159 827
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.28%81 815
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.08%80 273
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.50%75 801
ENEL S.P.A.17.91%66 150
