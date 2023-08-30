The following decisions were adopted in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered address at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, LT-05131, Vilnius) on 30 August 2023:



1) Election of the audit company of LITGRID AB and determination of the terms of payment for audit services for the period of 2023-2025

1.1. UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers, company code 111473315 has been elected as the audit company that will perform the audit of the financial statements of LITGRID AB prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted in the European Union for the period of 2023-2025;

1.2. To set a remuneration of no more than 482,300 euros (excluding VAT) (including the cost of the audit of interim financial statements of 160,800 euros) for the audit services referred to in point 1.1 of this Decision for the years 2023 - 2025.