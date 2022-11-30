LITGRID AB sold its 39.6 % stake in TSO Holding to EPSO-G, UAB

Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered address: Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, hereinafter referred to as Litgrid) informs that on 30th November the company has sold its 39,6 % stake (which equals to 6,066 shares) in the Norwegian company TSO Holding AS (company code 919422505, hereinafter referred to as TSO Holding), to Litgrid’s parent shareholder private limited liability company EPSO-G, UAB (hereinafter referred to as EPSO-G) by concluding the agreement for the purchase and sale of shares.



The decision to sell the shares on 30th November was taken by the General meeting of the shareholders of Litgrid, taking into account the decision of the Board of Litgrid, dated 04/02/2022, the decision of the Board of the Litgrid’s parent company EPSO-G, dated 11/08/2022, and the opinion submitted by the Audit Committee on 03/11/2022.



The transaction price amounted to EUR 13,839,581.49. The transaction price has been set in accordance with the price of the acquisition of shares of TSO Holding from Energinet and Fingrid, carried out by Litgrid on 31st October 2022.

TSO Holding is a minority shareholder in Nord Pool Holding, based in Norway, with a 34% stake. Nord Pool Holding owns 100% of the Nord Pool power exchange. Nord Pool provides power exchange services in Central and Western Europe, the United Kingdom, Nordic countries and the Baltic States. The exchange trades electricity and provides clearing and settlement services. The remaining 66% of Nord Pool Holding is held by Euronext Nordics Holding, a European stock exchange group.



The person authorized by Litgrid to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communication Project Manager

Tel: +370 613 19977, email: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu