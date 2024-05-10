Lithuanian electricity transmission system operator LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str. 8, Vilnius, Lithuania) is publishing results of the Company for the three months of 2024.

Main financial indicators Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Revenue, EUR million 113.0 86.8 EBITDA, EUR million 29.4 19.7 Net profit, EUR million 21.5 12.9 ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 25.9 -17,3 Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 12.8 9.4 Adjusted* Net profit, EUR million 7.4 4.0 Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 11.5 6.0

*The adjustment of income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by NERC. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of NERC when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.



