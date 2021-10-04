Log in
Litgrid : Baltic TSOs have updated Baltic CoBA Imbalance Settlement Rules in accordance with public consultation result

10/04/2021 | 05:02am EDT
2021-10-04
Baltic TSOs have updated Baltic CoBA Imbalance Settlement Rules in accordance with public consultation result
Since 1st of January 2018, Elering AS, AS "Augstsprieguma tīkls", LITGRID AB (hereinafter: Baltic TSOs) have harmonized the imbalance settlement principles with regard to single imbalance pricing and single imbalance portfolio model in accordance with the Commission Regulation (EU) 2017/2195 of 23 November 2017 establishing a guideline on electricity balancing (hereinafter: EBGL) within all three Baltic areas.
Article 52(2) of EBGL establishes further harmonization of imbalance settlement and imbalance pricing rules within Member States.
To that effect, the Baltic TSOs have commonly prepared and published for a public consultation the updated Baltic CoBA Imbalance Settlement Rules (hereinafter: Rules) in order to conform to the methodology established in the "All TSOs' proposal to further specify and harmonize imbalance settlement in accordance with Article 52(2) of the Commission Regulation (EU) 2017/2195 of 23 November 2017 establishing a guideline on electricity balancing" which was adopted by the Decision of the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) and submit it for public consultation to the Baltic balance responsible parties and Baltic national regulatory authorities.
The public consultation on the updated Rules was held during the 21st of July until 20th of August. The Baltic TSOs have considered all received observations and suggestions and prepared the final version of the Rules.
The Baltic TSOs aim to implement the Baltic CoBA Imbalance Settlement Rules by January 1st, 2022.

Disclaimer

AB Litgrid published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 08:54:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
