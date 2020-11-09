Litgrid : Belarus shuts down its newly inaugurated nuclear power plant to replace equipment

VILNIUS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Belarus has shut down production
at its new nuclear power plant, inaugurated on Saturday by
President Alexander Lukashenko, to replace some of its
equipment, its Ministry of Energy said in a statement on Monday.
It did not say when the need to replace the equipment was
first discovered. Lithuanian grid operator (TSO) Litgrid
, located 20km from the plant, said it had detected a
production stoppage at the plant at 1000 GMT on Sunday.
The power plant was built by Russian state-owned firm
Rosatom and financed by Moscow with a $10 billion loan.
The plant's reactor, which has capacity of 1,200 megawatts
(MW), was still in the initial stage of operation, working at
various power levels of no more than 500 MW, the ministry said.
"During the tests ... the need to replace individual
electrical measuring equipment was identified," the ministry
said.
"Replacement of this equipment is being carried out in
accordance with the technological regulations... All
technological systems are operating normally," it added.
Litgrid said the power plant had begun operating last
Tuesday, initially producing at 250 MW, and ramped up production
to 400 MW on Saturday.
Lithuania, which considers the plant unsafe, stopped Baltic
power trade with Belarus and mainland Russia on Tuesday. The
trade restarted on Thursday, but only for Russian power.
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Andrius Sytas; Editing
by Jan Harvey)