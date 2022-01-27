Litgrid : EU endorsed a support for the second phase projects of the Baltic States' synchronisation

2022-01-27

On Wednesday, January 26, the coordinating committee of the key EU fund for infrastructure Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) evaluated in its final selection process and approved the proposal submitted by the Baltic and Polish transmission system operators, granting EUR 170 millionfinancial assistance to a range of projects as part of the synchronisation of the Baltic States with the Continental European Synchronous Area (CESA).

"The European support for a joint project is crucial to the long-term evolution of trans-European energy infrastructure. Consistent financial assistance and solidarity lead to the great transformational change - the integration of the Baltic States' energy systems into the common European electricity grid system, making Europe stronger and moving towards Green Deal. I think the joint application to CEF is an example of fruitful and productive regional cooperation focused on ensuring the security of supply and market integration of the Baltic countries. We are grateful for the trust shown. We are actively working with our partners to achieve a common goal and ensure that synchronisation is implemented smoothly and on time", Rokas Masiulis, CEO of Litgrid says.

Four transmission system operators - PSE (Poland), AST (Latvia), Elering AS (Estonia), and Litgrid (Lithuania) - applied for a support from CEF to finance the planned investments under the project Phase 2 part II of the Baltic Synchronisation. The proposal was selected among top 5 projects for grants in the field of trans-European energy infrastructure under the CEF for the period 2021-2027 and has received the highest evaluation score.

The total costs of the Phase 2 Part II projects are assumed EUR 238 million of which CEF grant will cover -EUR 170 million. Thus, the project partners will receive contributions of different amounts: Polish PSE - EUR 111 million, Latvian AST - EUR 49 million, Lithuanian Litgrid - EUR 41 million and Estonian Elering AS to receive EUR 37 million.

The sources will be spent on grid reinforcements, frequency regulation equipment, and upgrading of IT control systems enabling the Baltic states and Poland to desynchronise from the Russia and start operating in synchronous mode with the CESA. The additional infrastructure in the second stage of the synchronisation will increase the security of supply in the region and contribute to the development of the internal European energy market by helping to sustain the economic growth and creating new business opportunities.

The Baltic synchronisation project has been granted more than EUR 1 billion from CEF funds in 2019 and 2020 together. The funds have been used on national grid reinforcements, construction of submarine HVDC cable Harmony Link and installation of synchronous condensers in the Baltic States. The synchronisation of the Baltic States' power system with the CESA is planned to be finalised by the end of 2025.

CEF is the key EU funding instrument, established to promote growth, jobs, and competitiveness through targeted infrastructure investment at the European level. It supports the development of high-performing, sustainable, and efficiently interconnected trans-European energy networks.