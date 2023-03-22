Litgrid : How Latvia is progressing towards the synchronisation

2023-03-22

Latvian power transmission system operator "Augstsprieguma tīkls" (AST) is has made important steps towards implementing its own synchronisation programme for connecting Latvian grid to the Continental European Synchronous Area. The operator has signed a contract for the supply and installation of three synchronous condensers and advances towards the reconstruction of overhead lines at a good pace.

The three synchronous condensers in Latvia will be provided by partners "EN&SE Syncons", a general partnership of SIA "Enersense" and Siemens Energy Global GmbH, for the total amount of 114 million euros. The equipment will be installed and connected to the grid in Ventspils, Līksna and Grobiņa.

According to AST board member Arnis Daugulis, it is expected that the first synchronous condenser will be commissioned within 23 months, the second within 27 months, and the third within 31 months or until October 2025.

"Synchronous condensers are an important infrastructure for ensuring the energy independence of the Baltics and the security and stability of the transmission network. These devices will provide the necessary system inertia in the event of a large generation source or interconnection outage until other reserves are activated to replace the lost energy source and return the overall system to normal operation mode. The construction of synchronous condensers is part of the transmission system infrastructure strengthening projects, which are necessary for the synchronization of the Baltic electricity system with Continental Europe. Synchronous condensers will be installed in three substations. Their expansion for the connection of synchronous condensers is in progress and ahead of schedule", says A. Daugulis.

In the preparation for the synchronisation with Continental Europe, all three Baltic states will install nine synchronous condensers in total, three in each country. In Estonia synchronous condensers will be connected to the grid at Kiisa, Pussi and Viru while at Alytus, Telšiai ir Neris substations in Lithuania.

The implementation of projects is co-financed from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) funds.

According to A. Daugulis, synchronous condenser is a synchronous generator that is not connected to the load, but spins at idle speed, consuming a relatively small amount of energy from the network to ensure its rotation. In addition to frequency regulation, synchronous condensers will also help ensure sufficient short-circuit power com pensation in the transmission network for proper system protection and automatic operation.

The reconstruction of overhead lines is progressing successfully

In the preparation for the synchronisation with Continental Europe, Latvia also reconstructs two key overhead lines with Estonia.

According to A. Daugulis, important development project "Estonia-Latvia third 330 kV interconnection" was completed in the end of 2020 and the newly built 330 kV electricity transmission line from Estonia to Riga CHP-2 in Latvia has been put into operation.

"A 176 kilometres of 330 kV high-voltage electricity transmission line from Riga CHP-2 substation to the Estonian border was built in the territory of Latvia. The transmission capacity of the new line adds approximately 600 MW, which complements Estonia-Latvia cross-section transmission capacity greatly", he adds.

The costs of the 3rd interconnection project for the 330 kV electricity transmission line between the substations of Riga CHP-2 in Latvia and Kilingi-Nōmme in Estonia and for the internal Estonian 330 kV electricity transmission line Harku-Sindi are 170 million euros in total.

Another network strengthening project is the reconstruction of two 330 kV lines from spanning from Latvia to Estonia (Valmiera-Tartu and Valmiera-Tsirguliina) both with about 50 km long section in the territory of Latvia.

"Aforementioned overhead electricity transmission lines have been built in the 60s and 70s of the last century, the standards in place during their construction no longer meet the requirements of current operations, for example, the differences in transmission capacity during the winter and summer seasons hinder the effective functioning of electricity market. After the reconstruction of both connections, the transmission capacity between Latvia and Estonia will increase approximately by 500 MW", says A. Daugulis

The construction of the "Valmiera-Tartu" line was started in August 2022 and the construction works are planned to be completed by May 2023.

Currently, all the materials necessary for the construction of the line have been delivered, the dismantling of the wires of the existing line has been completed, the dismantling of the old pylons is ongoing as well as the construction of the foundations of the new pylons, the assembly and lifting of the pylons and the pulling of the wires, A. Daugulis explains.

The construction works for the "Valmiera-Tsirguliina" line are planned to start in June 2023 and be completed by May 2024.

The reconstruction costs of 330kV power transmission lines from Valmiera-Tartu and Valmiera-Tsirgulina will be 24.7 million euros. The contract was for 24.7, but with indexation the total will be around 28,2 M EUR.