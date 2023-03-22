Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Lithuania
  4. Nasdaq Vilnius
  5. Litgrid AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGD1L   LT0000128415

LITGRID AB

(LGD1L)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  05:04:12 2023-03-22 am EDT
0.7060 EUR   +0.86%
08:33aLitgrid : How Latvia is progressing towards the synchronisation
PU
03/21Correction : Audited financial statements and annual report of LITGRID AB for the year 2022
GL
03/21Correction : Audited financial statements and annual report of LITGRID AB for the year 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Litgrid : How Latvia is progressing towards the synchronisation

03/22/2023 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2023-03-22
How Latvia is progressing towards the synchronisation
Latvian power transmission system operator "Augstsprieguma tīkls" (AST) is has made important steps towards implementing its own synchronisation programme for connecting Latvian grid to the Continental European Synchronous Area. The operator has signed a contract for the supply and installation of three synchronous condensers and advances towards the reconstruction of overhead lines at a good pace.
The three synchronous condensers in Latvia will be provided by partners "EN&SE Syncons", a general partnership of SIA "Enersense" and Siemens Energy Global GmbH, for the total amount of 114 million euros. The equipment will be installed and connected to the grid in Ventspils, Līksna and Grobiņa.
According to AST board member Arnis Daugulis, it is expected that the first synchronous condenser will be commissioned within 23 months, the second within 27 months, and the third within 31 months or until October 2025.
"Synchronous condensers are an important infrastructure for ensuring the energy independence of the Baltics and the security and stability of the transmission network. These devices will provide the necessary system inertia in the event of a large generation source or interconnection outage until other reserves are activated to replace the lost energy source and return the overall system to normal operation mode. The construction of synchronous condensers is part of the transmission system infrastructure strengthening projects, which are necessary for the synchronization of the Baltic electricity system with Continental Europe. Synchronous condensers will be installed in three substations. Their expansion for the connection of synchronous condensers is in progress and ahead of schedule", says A. Daugulis.
In the preparation for the synchronisation with Continental Europe, all three Baltic states will install nine synchronous condensers in total, three in each country. In Estonia synchronous condensers will be connected to the grid at Kiisa, Pussi and Viru while at Alytus, Telšiai ir Neris substations in Lithuania.
The implementation of projects is co-financed from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) funds.
According to A. Daugulis, synchronous condenser is a synchronous generator that is not connected to the load, but spins at idle speed, consuming a relatively small amount of energy from the network to ensure its rotation. In addition to frequency regulation, synchronous condensers will also help ensure sufficient short-circuit power com pensation in the transmission network for proper system protection and automatic operation.
The reconstruction of overhead lines is progressing successfully
In the preparation for the synchronisation with Continental Europe, Latvia also reconstructs two key overhead lines with Estonia.
According to A. Daugulis, important development project "Estonia-Latvia third 330 kV interconnection" was completed in the end of 2020 and the newly built 330 kV electricity transmission line from Estonia to Riga CHP-2 in Latvia has been put into operation.
"A 176 kilometres of 330 kV high-voltage electricity transmission line from Riga CHP-2 substation to the Estonian border was built in the territory of Latvia. The transmission capacity of the new line adds approximately 600 MW, which complements Estonia-Latvia cross-section transmission capacity greatly", he adds.
The costs of the 3rd interconnection project for the 330 kV electricity transmission line between the substations of Riga CHP-2 in Latvia and Kilingi-Nōmme in Estonia and for the internal Estonian 330 kV electricity transmission line Harku-Sindi are 170 million euros in total.
Another network strengthening project is the reconstruction of two 330 kV lines from spanning from Latvia to Estonia (Valmiera-Tartu and Valmiera-Tsirguliina) both with about 50 km long section in the territory of Latvia.
"Aforementioned overhead electricity transmission lines have been built in the 60s and 70s of the last century, the standards in place during their construction no longer meet the requirements of current operations, for example, the differences in transmission capacity during the winter and summer seasons hinder the effective functioning of electricity market. After the reconstruction of both connections, the transmission capacity between Latvia and Estonia will increase approximately by 500 MW", says A. Daugulis
The construction of the "Valmiera-Tartu" line was started in August 2022 and the construction works are planned to be completed by May 2023.
Currently, all the materials necessary for the construction of the line have been delivered, the dismantling of the wires of the existing line has been completed, the dismantling of the old pylons is ongoing as well as the construction of the foundations of the new pylons, the assembly and lifting of the pylons and the pulling of the wires, A. Daugulis explains.
The construction works for the "Valmiera-Tsirguliina" line are planned to start in June 2023 and be completed by May 2024.
The reconstruction costs of 330kV power transmission lines from Valmiera-Tartu and Valmiera-Tsirgulina will be 24.7 million euros. The contract was for 24.7, but with indexation the total will be around 28,2 M EUR.
Enjoy the full read here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

AB Litgrid published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 12:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LITGRID AB
08:33aLitgrid : How Latvia is progressing towards the synchronisation
PU
03/21Correction : Audited financial statements and annual report of LITGRID AB for the year 202..
GL
03/21Correction : Audited financial statements and annual report of LITGRID AB for the year 202..
GL
03/17Convocation of the ordinary general meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders
GL
03/17Convocation of the ordinary general meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders
GL
03/17Audited financial statements and annual report of LITGRID AB for the year 2022
AQ
03/17Correction : Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Ca..
AQ
03/17Correction : Regarding the publication of LITGRID AB interim information and Investor's Ca..
GL
02/27Litgrid : EPSO-G launches selection of “Amber Grid” and “Litgrid” ..
PU
02/17Concerning the opinion of the Audit Committee
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 267 M 288 M 288 M
Net income 2021 20,0 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net Debt 2021 66,1 M 71,1 M 71,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 353 M 380 M 380 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 389
Free-Float 2,50%
Chart LITGRID AB
Duration : Period :
Litgrid AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rokas Masiulis Chief Executive Officer, Director General & GM
Vytautas Tauras Chief Financial Officer
Algirdas Juozaponis Chairman
Apolinaras kikunas Director-ITT & Administration
Domas Sidaravicius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITGRID AB0.00%380
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.86%149 778
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.65%76 314
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.99%73 098
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.98%72 981
ENEL S.P.A.8.95%59 931
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer