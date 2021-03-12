Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AB NASDAQ VILNIUS  >  Litgrid AB    LGD1L   LT0000128415

LITGRID AB

(LGD1L)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Litgrid : Public consultations on the market study of the electricity balancing reserves

03/12/2021 | 10:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
2021-03-12
Public consultations on the market study of the electricity balancing reserves
The three transmission system operators of the Baltic States - Estonia's 'Elering', Latvia's 'Augstsprieguma tīkls' and Lithuania's 'Litgrid' are inviting the market participants to express their opinion on the electricity balancing reserve market study 'Baltic Reserve Capacity Market Study'.
The study is based on the request of the Baltic national regulatory authorities (Regulators) to allow the Regulators to decide on investment requests for the second stage of synchronization of the Baltic electricity grid, which includes the installation of battery storage systems for provision of reserves. According to the investment request, the successful implementation of electricity transmission network synchronization between Baltics and EU requires a total of four battery systems to be installed in Lithuania and Latvia. The aim of the study was to find out whether and what reserves can be offered by electricity market participants, as well as to identify the most optimal mechanism for ensuring balancing reserves from the system reliability and cost point of view.
Under the framework of the study possibilities to ensure the required amount of balancing reserves were modelled and evaluated for each country separately, for the Baltic States together in the single market, as well as for scenarios when the resources of neighbouring countries have been attracted after connecting to synchronous work with the networks of continental Europe.
The main conclusions of the study are:
- Considering market simulation data Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian power systems individually are not able to maintain required reserve capacities: FCR, aFRR, mFRR downward, whereas only mFRR upward could be maintained. Must run generators are necessary to maintain FCR, aFRR and mFRR, however none of individual power systems can maintain all required reserves.
-Technical potential to maintain FCR and mFRR required reserve capacities within common Baltic LFC block is feasible, however provision of aFRR capacity will not be ensured during all periods. Results of feasible options show that must run generation in each power system will be necessary.
- Possible integration of reserve capacity markets with neighboring areas Finland, Sweden, Poland to exchange reserves through the interconnections could ensure Baltic power system a technical capability to maintain all required reserves on the expense of reducing available interconnection capacity for day-ahead and intra-day energy trade and would significantly decrease the need of must run generation However marginal effect of the most expensive reserve bid which sets the marginal price would not be mitigated. Considering complex and uncertain nature integrating two or more regional markets it is possible that integration of the Baltic, Nordic and Polish reserve capacity markets might not be achieved by 2025.
More detailed information on the research methodology and its results is available on the websites of the Baltic TSOs.
The Baltic TSOs invite the electricity market participants to express their opinion on the possibility to provide required services by market participants in the period from March 12, 2021 to April 15, by filling in the questionnaire below.
Related documents:

Disclaimer

AB Litgrid published this content on 12 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2021 15:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LITGRID AB
10:31aLITGRID  : Public consultations on the market study of the electricity balancing..
PU
03/05LITGRID  : entered into the Management Holding Services Agreement with UAB EPSO-..
AQ
03/03LITGRID  : entered into a mutual lending and borrowing agreement with EPSO-G
AQ
02/18LITGRID  : Concerning the opinion of the Audit Committee
AQ
02/10LITGRID  : Rokas Masiulis appointed as the director general of Lithuania‘s..
PU
02/09LITGRID  : Rokas Masiulis has been appointed as Director General of LITGRID AB
AQ
02/04LITGRID RESULTS FOR 2020 : increased revenue and system reliability indicators
PU
02/04LITGRID  : Unaudited financial results of Litgrid AB for the twelve months of 20..
AQ
02/03LITGRID  : Regarding the selection of the General Director of LITGRID AB
AQ
02/02LITGRID  : Regarding media report about the selection of the director general of..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 208 M 248 M 248 M
Net income 2020 27,1 M 32,3 M 32,3 M
Net Debt 2020 84,7 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 330 M 395 M 394 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 309
Free-Float 2,50%
Chart LITGRID AB
Duration : Period :
Litgrid AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rokas Masiulis Director General
Vytautas Tauras Chief Financial Officer
Rimvydas tilinis Chairman
Apolinaras kikunas Director-ITT & Administration
Domas Sidaravicius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITGRID AB11.97%395
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.97%146 716
ENEL S.P.A.0.60%101 245
IBERDROLA, S.A.-7.05%82 390
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.95%69 760
ORSTED A/S-21.48%65 986
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ