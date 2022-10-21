Advanced search
    LGD1L   LT0000128415

LITGRID AB

(LGD1L)
Delayed Nasdaq Vilnius  -  06:45 2022-10-21 am EDT
0.7180 EUR    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Regarding the resignation of the member of the Board of Litgrid AB Artūras Vilimas

10/21/2022 | 09:46am EDT
In accordance with the Article 33 (11) of the Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies, on 21 October 2022, the member of the Board of Litgrid AB Artūras Vilimas, due to the personal reasons has declared his resignation from the position of the member of the Board of Litgrid AB, starting from 5 November 2022 (the last day as a member of the Board being 4th  November 2022).

The individual authorized by Litgrid AB to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė
Communications project manager
phone: +370 613 19977
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu


Financials
Sales 2021 267 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2021 20,0 M 19,7 M 19,7 M
Net Debt 2021 66,1 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 362 M 356 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 369
Free-Float 2,50%
Chart LITGRID AB
Duration : Period :
Litgrid AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rokas Masiulis Chief Executive Officer, Director General & GM
Vytautas Tauras Chief Financial Officer
Algirdas Juozaponis Chairman
Apolinaras kikunas Director-ITT & Administration
Domas Sidaravicius Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITGRID AB-9.69%356
NEXTERA ENERGY-24.34%138 792
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.41%67 501
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-16.84%67 164
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.30%58 546
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-18.01%53 622