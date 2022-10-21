Regarding the resignation of the member of the Board of Litgrid AB Artūras Vilimas

In accordance with the Article 33 (11) of the Republic of Lithuania Law on Companies, on 21 October 2022, the member of the Board of Litgrid AB Artūras Vilimas, due to the personal reasons has declared his resignation from the position of the member of the Board of Litgrid AB, starting from 5 November 2022 (the last day as a member of the Board being 4th November 2022).

