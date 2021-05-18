LITHIA MOTORS : & DRIVEWAY (LAD) ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK (Form 8-K)

LITHIA MOTORS & DRIVEWAY (LAD) ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

Medford, Oregon, May 18, 2021 - Lithia Motors & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced that we intend to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $1 billion of shares of our Class A common stock (the 'common stock') in a public offering (the 'Offering'). In addition, we intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $150 million of shares of common stock. Lithia intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include financing possible acquisitions, repaying or refinancing debt, working capital and capital expenditures.

In addition, today we concurrently announced our intention to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 (the 'Notes') in a private offering. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. BofA Securities, BTIG, Craig-Hallum, Guggenheim Securities, Jefferies, Stephens Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as bookrunners, and The Benchmark Company, Citigroup and Seaport Global Securities are acting as co-managers in the Offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to our common stock has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') and became automatically effective upon filing. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy shares of our common stock or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, shares of our common stock or any other securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Lithia

Lithia Motors & Driveway is a growth company powered by people and innovation with a 5-year plan to profitably consolidate the largest retail sector in the country. They are a leading provider of personal transportation solutions in the United States and are among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#6 on 10-Year EPS Growth, #4 10-Year TSR in 2020). By providing a wide array of products throughout the entire lifecycle of the consumer's vehicle ownership experience through various consumer channels, they build magnetic brand loyalty. Operational excellence