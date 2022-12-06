Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lithia Motors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAD   US5367971034

LITHIA MOTORS, INC.

(LAD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-05 pm EST
218.42 USD   -4.65%
07:11aLithia & Driveway (LAD) Acquires First Ferrari Store, Representing the Rocky Mountain Region
PR
11/29Lithia Motors Acquires Texas Auto Dealership
MT
11/29Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Expands in Texas, Adding over $200 Million in Annualized Revenue
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Acquires First Ferrari Store, Representing the Rocky Mountain Region

12/06/2022 | 07:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDFORD, Ore., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) announced today they have expanded into Colorado, purchasing Ferrari of Denver, the Company's first Ferrari store.

Ferrari of Denver will specialize in personalized, in-home customer experiences covering the full ownership lifecycle. The only Ferrari location in the greater Rocky Mountains region, this store boasts three Ferrari-certified technicians and a Bentley master-certified technician. In addition to Ferrari, this store also sells Bentley and other luxury brands.

"We're thrilled to welcome this Denver team into the Lithia & Driveway family," said Bryan DeBoer, President and CEO. "We are ready to expand our business through greater convenience and optionality to cultivate customer loyalty. Ferrari of Denver will fuel our drive to Earn Customers for Life, while becoming a centrally located hub for premium luxury vehicles in the country."

Located in Highlands Ranch, CO, this acquisition is projected to generate $75 million in annualized revenue bringing LAD's total expected annualized revenue acquired in 2022 to over $3.3 billion. Acquisitions are a key part of the company's 2025 Plan to reach $50 billion in revenue and $55 to $60 in earnings per share.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD):

LAD is a growth company focused on profitably consolidating the largest retail sector in North America through providing personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

Sites
www.lithia.com
www.investors.lithiadriveway.com
www.lithiacareers.com
www.driveway.com
www.greencars.com
www.drivewayfinancecorp.com

Lithia & Driveway on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors
https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ

Lithia & Driveway on Twitter
https://twitter.com/lithiamotors
https://twitter.com/DrivewayHQ
https://twitter.com/GreenCarsHQ

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lithia--driveway-lad-acquires-first-ferrari-store-representing-the-rocky-mountain-region-301695447.html

SOURCE Lithia Motors, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LITHIA MOTORS, INC.
07:11aLithia & Driveway (LAD) Acquires First Ferrari Store, Representing the Rocky Mountain R..
PR
11/29Lithia Motors Acquires Texas Auto Dealership
MT
11/29Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Expands in Texas, Adding over $200 Million in Annualized Revenu..
PR
11/29Lithia Motors, Inc. acquired Meador Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram in Dallas.
CI
11/22Lithia & driveway names new regional president
PR
11/22Lithia & Driveway Appoints Adam Chamberlain as Regional President of Operations
CI
11/09LITHIA MOTORS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/04Lithia Motors Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Finan..
AQ
11/02Lithia & Driveway Celebrates Grand Opening of Its Driveway Store in Portland Tonight
PR
11/02Lithia & Driveway Celebrates Grand Opening of Its Driveway Store in Portland Tonight
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LITHIA MOTORS, INC.
More recommendations