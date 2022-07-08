Log in
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.

(LAD)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:28 2022-07-08 am EDT
287.42 USD   -0.20%
Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2022 Results

07/08/2022 | 09:36am EDT
MEDFORD, Ore., July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. A conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to Participate
The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit www.investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on webcasts.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD):
LAD is a growth company powered by people and innovation with a plan to profitably consolidate the largest retail sector in North America. As the leading provider of personal transportation solutions in North America, LAD is among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 and is currently ranked #231 (#2 on 10-Year EPS Growth, #3 on 10-Year TSR and #12 on 10-year Revenue growth in 2021). By providing a wide array of products and services for the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle through various consumer channels, LAD builds magnetic brand loyalty. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing the business on convenient and transparent consumer experiences supported by proprietary data science to improve market share, consumer loyalty and profitability. LAD's omni-channel strategy will continue to pragmatically disrupt the industry by leveraging experienced teams, vast owned inventories, technology, and physical network. LAD continues to lead the industry's consolidation, and this combined with Driveway's e-commerce in-home experiences and Driveway Finance Corporation further accelerates the massive regenerating capital engine. Together, these endeavors create a unique and compelling high-growth strategy that provides transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

© PRNewswire 2022
