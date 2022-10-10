Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lithia Motors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAD   US5367971034

LITHIA MOTORS, INC.

(LAD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-10 pm EDT
202.88 USD   -1.19%
04:02pLithia & Driveway (LAD) Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2022 Results
PR
10/06JPMorgan Lowers Lithia Motors Price Target to $285 From $325, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
10/05Lazydays Appoints Kelly Porter Finance Chief
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2022 Results

10/10/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDFORD, Ore., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced its third quarter 2022 earnings will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. A conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to Participate
The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029. To listen live on our website, or for replay, visit investors.lithiadriveway.com and click on quarterly earnings.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD):
LAD is a growth company focused on profitably consolidating the largest retail sector in North America through providing personal transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

Sites
www.lithia.com
www.investors.lithiadriveway.com
www.lithiacareers.com
www.driveway.com
www.greencars.com
www.drivewayfinancecorp.com

Lithia & Driveway on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors
https://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ

Lithia & Driveway on Twitter
https://twitter.com/lithiamotors
https://twitter.com/DrivewayHQ
https://twitter.com/GreenCarsHQ

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lithia--driveway-lad-schedules-release-of-third-quarter-2022-results-301644440.html

SOURCE Lithia Motors, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LITHIA MOTORS, INC.
04:02pLithia & Driveway (LAD) Schedules Release of Third Quarter 2022 Results
PR
10/06JPMorgan Lowers Lithia Motors Price Target to $285 From $325, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
10/05Lazydays Appoints Kelly Porter Finance Chief
MT
10/03Lithia Motors Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
10/03Lithia Motors, Inc. Elects James Lentz as Director, Effective on October 1, 2022
CI
09/24Wilson Automotive Inc acquired Honda Dealership from Lithia Motors, Inc..
CI
09/24An unknown buyer acquired a Stellantis Dealership from Lithia Motors, Inc..
CI
09/23Alert: New entries in the USA investor portfolio
MS
09/20Lithia & Driveway (LAD) Expands in North Central Region, Completes Second Driveway Fina..
PR
09/20Lithia & Driveway Expands in North Central Region
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LITHIA MOTORS, INC.
More recommendations