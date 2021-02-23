Log in
Lithia Motors, Inc.    LAD

LITHIA MOTORS, INC.

(LAD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lithia Motors : LAD and Sidney DeBoer Complete B-Share Stock Conversion Nearly Five Years Ahead of Schedule

02/23/2021 | 11:55am EST
Lithia Motors & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) today announced that nearly five years ahead of schedule, LAD and Sidney DeBoer have completed the conversion of Lithia’s Class B common stock into Class A common stock effective February 23, 2021. As a result, Lithia Motors & Driveway no longer have a dual-class structure and all outstanding shares have the same economic value and voting power.

“We are gracious that our founder and Chairman of the Board, Sidney DeBoer, significantly accelerated the timeline for converting the remaining Class B shares, previously scheduled to sunset at the end of 2025,” said Bryan DeBoer, Lithia Motors & Driveway’s President & CEO. “This acceleration further demonstrates our steadfast commitment to a culture of high performance while maintaining a strong corporate governance profile.”

About Lithia Motors & Driveway:

Lithia Motors & Driveway is a growth company powered by people and innovation with a 5-year plan to profitably consolidate the largest retail sector in the country. They are a leading provider of personal transportation solutions in the United States and are among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#6 on 10-Year EPS Growth, #4 10-Year TSR in 2020). By providing a wide array of products throughout the entire lifecycle of the consumer's vehicle ownership experience through various consumer channels, they build magnetic brand loyalty. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing the business on convenient and transparent consumer experiences supported by proprietary data science to increase market share, consumer loyalty and team performance. Lithia's omni-channel strategy will continue to pragmatically disrupt the industry by leveraging experienced teams, vast owned inventories, technology, and physical network. By purchasing strong businesses, they further strengthen this network, leveraging their national digital home channel Driveway and building upon the massive regenerating capital engine. Together, these endeavors create a unique and compelling high-growth strategy that provides transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

Company Websites
www.lithiamotors.com
www.lithiainvestorrelations.com
www.lithiacareers.com
www.driveway.com

Lithia Motors on Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors

Lithia Motors on Twitter
http://twitter.com/lithiamotors


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 17 981 M - -
Net income 2021 539 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 980 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 9 874 M 9 874 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 14 538
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart LITHIA MOTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Lithia Motors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITHIA MOTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 362,58 $
Last Close Price 370,74 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bryan B. DeBoer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tina Miller Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sidney B. DeBoer Chairman
George N. Hines SVP, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Christopher S. Holzshu Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.30.07%9 874
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.46%4 679
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.13.41%2 597
CHINA HARMONY AUTO HOLDING LIMITED-10.84%667
LOOKERS PLC0.00%232
PHU TAI15.75%141
