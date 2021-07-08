Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lithia Motors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAD   US5367971034

LITHIA MOTORS, INC.

(LAD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lithia Motors : & Driveway (LAD) Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2021 Results

07/08/2021 | 07:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEDFORD, Ore., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE: LAD) announced its second quarter 2021 earnings will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.  A conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to Participate
The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit www.lithiainvestorrelations.com and click on webcasts.

About Lithia & Driveway (LAD)
LAD is a growth company powered by people and innovation with a 5-year plan to profitably consolidate the largest retail sector in the country. As the leading provider of personal transportation solutions in the United States, LAD is among the fastest-growing companies in the Fortune 500 (#2 on 10-Year EPS Growth, #3 on 10-Year TSR and #12 on 10-year Revenue growth in 2021). By providing a wide array of products and services for the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle through various consumer channels, they build magnetic brand loyalty. Operational excellence is achieved by focusing the business on convenient and transparent consumer experiences supported by proprietary data science to improve market share, consumer loyalty and profitability. LAD's omni-channel strategy will continue to pragmatically disrupt the industry by leveraging experienced teams, vast owned inventories, technology, and physical network. Continuing to lead the industry's consolidation and Driveway's e-commerce in-home experiences further accelerates the massive regenerating capital engine. Together, these endeavors create a unique and compelling high-growth strategy that provides transportation solutions wherever, whenever, and however consumers desire.

Sites
www.lithiamotors.com
www.lithiainvestorrelations.com
www.lithiacareers.com
www.driveway.com

Lithia & Driveway on Facebook
http://www.facebook.com/LithiaMotors
http://www.facebook.com/DrivewayHQ

Lithia & Driveway on Twitter
http://twitter.com/LithiaMotors
http://twitter.com/DrivewayHQ

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lithia--driveway-lad-schedules-release-of-second-quarter-2021-results-301327615.html

SOURCE Lithia Motors, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about LITHIA MOTORS, INC.
07:16aLITHIA MOTORS  : & Driveway (LAD) Schedules Release of Second Quarter 2021 Resul..
PR
06/29LITHIA MOTORS  : Acquires Toyota Dealership in Washington
MT
06/29LITHIA MOTORS  : & Driveway (LAD) Adds Largest Toyota Store in Washington State
PR
06/22LITHIA MOTORS  : Buys Toyota of Jackson in Mississippi
MT
06/22LITHIA MOTORS  : & Driveway (LAD) Acquires Toyota of Jackson; Expands Network in..
PR
06/15LITHIA MOTORS  : Posts Record $2.1 Billion Revenue in May as Same-Store Sales Ju..
MT
06/15LITHIA MOTORS  : Reports Revenue of $2.1 Billion in May, Buys 5 Locations in Tex..
MT
06/15LITHIA MOTORS  : & Driveway (LAD) Eclipses $2 Billion in May Sales and Adds $350..
PR
06/09LITHIA MOTORS  : Auto Loan Warehouse Facility (Form 8-K)
PU
06/09LITHIA MOTORS INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
More news