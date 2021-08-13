Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lithium Americas Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAC   CA53680Q2071

LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.

(LAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lithium Americas : Thinking about buying stock in ContextLogic, Support.com, Coupang, Sphere 3D, or Lithium Americas?

08/13/2021 | 10:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for WISH, SPRT, CPNG, ANY, and LAC.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-contextlogic-supportcom-coupang-sphere-3d-or-lithium-americas-301355066.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
10:51aLITHIUM AMERICAS : Thinking about buying stock in ContextLogic, Support.com, Cou..
PR
10:04aTSX edges higher on mining boost, tracks fourth straight week of gains
RE
10:02aTSX edges higher on mining boost, tracks fourth straight week of gains
RE
08/05LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP. : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05LITHIUM AMERICAS : Second-Quarter Loss Widens as Cauchari-Olaroz Project on Trac..
MT
08/05LITHIUM AMERICAS : Earnings Flash (LAC.TO) LITHIUM AMERICAS Posts Q2 EPS Loss Ba..
MT
08/05LITHIUM AMERICAS : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
08/05Lithium Americas Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended ..
CI
08/03TSX gains on boost from tech stocks
RE
07/30Native Americans ask court to block Lithium Americas Corp Nevada mine
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
More recommendations