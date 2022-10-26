Ascend Elements Gets $200 Million in Series C Funding

By Stephen Nakrosis

Ascend Element said Wednesday it secured $300 million in equity and debt financing, including $200 million in a Series C funding round led by Fifth Wall Climate.

New participants in the round included the environmental unit of South Korea's SK Group, SK ecoplant; Oman Investment Authority and Lithium Americas Corp., among others, Ascend said. Returning investors included Hitachi Ventures, Jaguar Land Rover's InMotion Ventures and TDK Ventures, among others, the company said.

Ascend said the funding is in addition to two recently awarded U.S. Department of Energy grants totaling $480 million.

The company said it is processing end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap at its "Base 1" facility in Georgia and it is planning an investment of up to $1 billion to construct a sustainable lithium-ion battery materials facility in Hopkinsville, Ky.

Ascend Energy provides sustainable, closed-loop battery materials solutions, including battery recycling and commercial-scale production of lithium-ion battery precursor and cathode active materials.

