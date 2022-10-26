Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Lithium Americas Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAC   CA53680Q2071

LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.

(LAC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:23 2022-10-26 pm EDT
35.31 CAD   -1.01%
10/25National Bank Says No Impact on Lithium Americas due to Contractor Fatalities at Cauchari-Olaroz
MT
10/24Lithium Americas reports two contractor deaths at Argentina project
RE
10/24Lithium Americas reports two contractor deaths at Argentina project
RE
Ascend Elements Gets $200 Million in Series C Funding

10/26/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


Ascend Element said Wednesday it secured $300 million in equity and debt financing, including $200 million in a Series C funding round led by Fifth Wall Climate.

New participants in the round included the environmental unit of South Korea's SK Group, SK ecoplant; Oman Investment Authority and Lithium Americas Corp., among others, Ascend said. Returning investors included Hitachi Ventures, Jaguar Land Rover's InMotion Ventures and TDK Ventures, among others, the company said.

Ascend said the funding is in addition to two recently awarded U.S. Department of Energy grants totaling $480 million.

The company said it is processing end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap at its "Base 1" facility in Georgia and it is planning an investment of up to $1 billion to construct a sustainable lithium-ion battery materials facility in Hopkinsville, Ky.

Ascend Energy provides sustainable, closed-loop battery materials solutions, including battery recycling and commercial-scale production of lithium-ion battery precursor and cathode active materials.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-26-22 1300ET

Financials
Sales 2022 16,6 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
Net income 2022 -146 M -108 M -108 M
Net cash 2022 119 M 87,8 M 87,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -35,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 801 M 3 527 M 3 545 M
EV / Sales 2022 282x
EV / Sales 2023 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 351
Free-Float 83,6%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan D. Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduard K. Epshtein Chief Financial Officer
George Ring Ireland Non-Executive Chairman
Rene James William Leblanc Chief Technical Officer
Xiao Shen Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.-3.12%3 527
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-24.11%45 265
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 290
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-23.27%36 606
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-33.63%10 198
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.17%7 840