Biden's EV metals import plan unlikely to match climate goals -executives

May 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration's plan to rely
on ally nations for most of the metals needed to build electric
vehicles ignores the complexity of modern mining and could keep
the United States from meeting aggressive climate goals,
according to industry executives.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that President Joe Biden plans
to look abroad for most supplies of EV metals and focus on
domestic processing into battery parts, part of a strategy
designed to placate environmentalists and counter to a private
commitment to miners last autumn to allow more domestic mining.
U.S. Senator John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate
Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said on Wednesday in
response to the Reuters story that Biden is bowing to pressure
from environmentalists.
"We have these minerals here. We should produce them and use
them for American workers and consumers," said Barrasso, who
represents Wyoming.
Industry representatives have taken similar positions.
"The approach is deeply naive and very dangerous to the
United States supply chain for electric vehicles," said James
Calaway, chairman of ioneer Ltd, which is developing
the Rhyolite Ridge lithium project in Nevada.
Aggressive U.S. climate goals under Biden call for roughly
half of all new U.S. automobile sales to be electric by 2030 and
every car on the road to be electric by 2040.
"Given the administration's timeline, they have no choice
but to allow more domestic mines," said Jon Evans, chief
executive of Lithium Americas Corp, which is developing
the Thacker Pass lithium deposit in Nevada.
Underscoring the supply challenge, the International Energy
Agency this month forecast global demand for lithium will jump
40 times by 2040, while cobalt and nickel demand would rise at
least 20 times.
Chile and Australia - the world's two largest producers of
lithium - ship most of their product to Asia for processing into
battery cathodes and other parts. Expecting those countries to
divert existing supply chains to the United States is not
realistic, executives said.
"American manufacturing must include sourcing the raw
materials needed for manufacturing here in the United States,
rather than continuing to rely on other countries for these
resources," said Kathy Graul of Antofagasta Plc's
proposed Twin Metals copper mine project in Minnesota.
U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack - who oversees the
U.S. Forest Service - said earlier this month he was undecided
on whether to temporarily block that project.
The Biden administration in February temporarily blocked Rio
Tinto Plc's Resolution copper project in Arizona, a
project that would, if built, supply a quarter of U.S. demand
for the red metal.
While the Biden administration may want to rely on mineral
deposits in ally nations, it will have competition from China,
which is willing to pay top dollar, industry leaders said.
"The U.S. government cannot make assumptions that non-U.S.
rare earth producers will sell their materials into the U.S.
supply chain and not to China," said Pini Althaus, chief
executive of privately-held USA Rare Earth, which is developing
a rare earths mine in Texas and building a battery facility in
North Carolina. Rare earths are used to make magnets found in
EVs and most electronics.
The United States is not planning to abandon domestic mining
altogether, according to Ali Zaidi, the deputy White House
national climate adviser.
Zaidi said that "building American-made EVs and shipping
them around the world will include leveraging American-made
parts and resources," including responsibly pursuing and mining
EV battery metals.
To be sure, the U.S. mining industry knows ally supply will
be needed. Given expansion plans from automakers, the United
States is unlikely to be able to supply more than 30% of the
lithium it needs to build EVs domestically by 2030, said Joe
Lowry, an independent lithium industry consultant.
"Allies were always going to need to be part of the lithium
supply equation," he said.
