Lithium Americas : Celebrates Inauguration of Lithium Technical Development Center i...

NEWS RELEASE Lithium Americas Celebrates Inauguration of Lithium Technical Development Center in Nevada and Provides Thacker Pass Update July 20, 2022 - Vancouver, Canada: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") celebrated the inauguration of its Lithium Technical Development Center ("LiTDC") in Reno, Nevada, USA, with a formal ribbon-cuttingceremony today. Lithium Americas' President and CEO, Jonathan Evans, was joined by Nevada Governor, Steve Sisolak; and University of Nevada, Reno President, Brian Sandoval. The LiTDC was developed to demonstrate the chemical process designed for the Company's Thacker Pass lithium project ("Thacker Pass") in Humboldt Country, Nevada in an integrated process testing facility. HIGHLIGHTS: Official opening of Lithium Technical Development Center. Inauguration of the Company's 30,000 ft 2 lithium process testing facility in Reno, Nevada.

Facility commissioned and operating as planned. Production commenced in June 2022 to replicate Thacker Pass' flowsheet from raw ore to final product in an integrated process.

Lithium carbonate samples achieve battery-quality. Facility achieving battery-quality specifications with product samples being produced for potential customers and partners.

Early-works construction on track to commence in 2022. Federal appeal moving forward with briefings scheduled to be complete August 11, 2022, and oral arguments and a final decision expected shortly thereafter. The Company has all permits to commence construction. During construction, Thacker Pass is expected to employ over 1,000 workers.

Process underway to appoint engineering construction contractor. The Company has issued a request for proposal (" RFP ") from short-listed engineering, procurement and construction management firms (" EPCM ") to perform detailed engineering, execution planning and manage Thacker Pass' construction.

Members of the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe (" Tribe ") were hired as cultural monitors to perform archeological mitigation work in collaboration with Far Western Anthropological Research Group.

Completing carbon intensity and water utilization analysis. Analysis prepared with a leading international environmental engineering consulting firm indicates Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emission intensity per tonne of lithium carbonate produced from Thacker Pass' process is expected to be competitive to South American-based brine operations and substantially lower than US and Australian-based spodumene operations.

Continuing to advance Thacker Pass financing discussions. Formal application submitted to U.S. Department of Energy (" DOE ") in April 2022 through the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing (" ATVM ") loan program which is expected to fund the majority of Thacker Pass' capital costs. "As we prepare to break ground on Thacker Pass, we have never lost sight of our broader responsibility in developing the largest and most advanced new source of lithium in the U.S.," said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas. "We hope to play a meaningful role in securing domestic supply of lithium to meet our country's electrification needs, and we are committed to doing so in a manner that benefits the people of Nevada, Native Americans and the broader industry that has flourished in this state. Our new LiTDC will help cement Nevada's place as a critical hub for battery development, and we are so

thankful for the partnership of the University of Nevada, Reno as well as the support of the Governor's office." "Addressing climate change remains a defining issue for the United States, and here in Nevada we have the chance to make a major difference in reducing carbon emissions while serving as an economic engine for America's electrification," said Governor Steve Sisolak. "Through the technological expertise of Lithium Americas and the research capacity of University of Nevada, Reno, the Lithium Technical Development Center being commissioned today is a shining example of the productive public-private partnerships that we are fostering across the state to power economic growth and responsible use of resources. This is a fantastic achievement for all involved that puts Nevada firmly at the center of the U.S.'s clean energy leadership." Inauguration of Lithium Technical Development Center in Reno, Nevada In photo front left to right: Brian Sandoval, University of Nevada, Reno President; Jonathan Evans, President & CEO; Steve Sisolak, Governor of Nevada; Littlestar Abel; Maria Anderson, the Company's Community Relations Manager; members of the Tribe; and Lithium Americas' staff. LITHIUM TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT CENTER The Company has completed construction of a new integrated technology center in Reno to demonstrate the full Thacker Pass flowsheet and to produce lithium carbonate samples. The LiTDC will support ongoing optimization work, confirm assumptions in the design and operational parameters and provide product samples for potential customers and partners. In addition, the 30,000 ft2 facility has been designed to conduct test work on new target ores and brines and contains a state-of-the-art analytical laboratory capable of analyzing ultra-pure lithium compounds. Lithium Americas and the University of Nevada, Reno are collaborating on this commercial work, while also educating the next generation of engineers and researchers who will play an essential role in curbing harmful carbon emissions.

The LiTDC's initial production, using the Thacker Pass flowsheet and sedimentary resources from the project site, successfully produced five kilograms of battery-quality lithium carbonate. In addition to generating sample material, the facility will enable the team to continually optimize and de-risk each step of the flowsheet. PROCESS ENGINEERING AND DESIGN Feasibility Study for Phase 1 and 2 Lithium Americas continues to advance a feasibility study ("Feasibility Study") targeting an initial production capacity to 40,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of lithium carbonate ("Phase 1") with a second stage expansion targeting a total production capacity of 80,000 tpa ("Phase 2"). Capital costs are expected to substantially increase from the estimates in the 2018 pre-feasibility study due to processing and related infrastructure changes and the results of engineering and testing, incorporation of increased capacity, as well as external factors such as inflationary pressures and supply chain considerations. Results of the Feasibility Study are expected in the second half of 2022, to align with the strategic partnership and financing process and ongoing engineering and process testwork at the LiTDC. EPCM Contract The Company has issued a request for proposal for an EPCM contract for Phase 1. The awarding of the EPCM contract is part of a rigorous and competitive tender process involving multiple globally recognized industry firms. PERMITTING AND REGULATORY The Company is on track to begin early-works construction in 2022. All state and federal permits necessary to commence construction are in place. The federal appeal of the Record of Decision ("ROD") is ongoing with briefings scheduled to end on August 11, 2022, with oral arguments and a final decision expected to follow shortly thereafter. In June 2022, the Nevada State Environmental Commission upheld the Company's approved Water Pollution Control Permit by denying an appeal in a 5-0 ruling. Cultural assessment and mitigation required as part of the ROD was successfully completed in mid-July by the Company's consultant and Tribe members. Completion of this important archeological assessment and mitigation work is a key milestone in moving towards the commencement of construction. A decision on the Company's water rights transfer application by the state engineer to transfer the Company's existing and optioned water rights, which is expected to provide sufficient water for all of Phase 1, is anticipated in 2022. The Company has recently commenced the process of negotiating additional water rights expected to be required for Phase 2 operations. SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY Lithium Americas remains committed to engaging with key stakeholders throughout the lifecycle of our projects to better understand and address their interests and concerns, and to advance our shared priorities. The Company continues to collaboratively work with the Tribe and communities closest to Thacker Pass towards mutually beneficial relationships. Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe The Company's engagement plan includes regular consultation with the Tribe, which is the closest tribe to the project site. The Company is committed to providing community benefits, skills training and employment opportunities to the tribe as the project advances towards construction.

Building on several years of engagement and understanding of community needs, the Company has provided the Tribe with a draft benefits agreement that consists of infrastructure development (community center with a daycare, pre-school and cultural facilities), economic opportunities, training and employment opportunities. The agreement is the next step in the Company's long-standing relationship with the Tribe and is under consideration. Skills Training and Cultural Assessment Job Opportunities In late 2021 and early 2022, the Company arranged for specialized cultural monitor training for Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe members. Pursuant to an Archaeological Resources Protection Act Permit issued by the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"), the cultural assessment and mitigation work commenced in April 2022 and successfully concluded in mid-July 2022. Eleven Tribe members were hired to work in collaboration with Far Western Anthropological Research Group to ensure strict standards were followed, and Native American interests were respected during the archeological mitigation work. Community Engagement The Company continues to actively participate in the local community Negotiating Work Group ("Work Group"), consisting of representatives of the local community Thacker Pass Concerned Citizens Group ("TPCCG"). The purpose of the Work Group is to develop agreements supported by scientific data and community buy-in to guide the planning, construction and operations of Thacker Pass. The Work Group focuses its discussions on identifying solutions that protect the safety and well-being of community members. For example, the Company has proposed to construct a new K-8 school for the community to replace the existing school built in the 1950s. Job Creation and Skills Training Lithium Americas is committed to employing locally and working with local service providers to the extent possible. The development of Thacker Pass will create jobs, increase economic activity and generate tax revenues for the state of Nevada. During the construction phase, Thacker Pass is expected to employ over 1,000 workers. The Company is developing strategies to increase regional opportunities, including extending our recruitment network to diverse groups and proactively encouraging young people to consider a career with Lithium Americas and within our industry. As we move towards construction, we will continue to offer skills development with construction and heavy equipment operator training. Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) Lithium Americas is a Pending Member of IRMA - the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance. In H1 2022, the Company worked with IRMA to pilot their new draft IRMA-Ready Standard for Responsible Mineral Exploration and Development. ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP Lithium Americas is committed to minimizing the expected environmental footprint of Thacker Pass by incorporating environmental best practices and going beyond what is required by regulatory standards. The Company is designing Thacker Pass to be a low-carbon, low water utilization lithium operation, and has been working with a leading international environmental engineering consulting firm to develop the expected operational intensities.