Lithium Americas : Expands Resource at Thacker Pass and Increases Phase 1 Capacity t...

NEWS RELEASE Lithium Americas Expands Resource at Thacker Pass and Increases Phase 1 Capacity to Target 40,000 tpa Lithium Carbonate October 7, 2021 - Vancouver, Canada: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a project update for the Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada ("Thacker Pass" or the "Project") including an increase in the Mineral Resource estimate to 13.7 million tonnes ("Mt") of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE") grading 2,231 parts per million lithium ("ppm Li") of Measured and Indicated ("M&I") and 4.4 Mt of LCE grading 2,112 ppm Li of Inferred Resources. HIGHLIGHTS Expanded M&I Resource estimate to 13.7 Mt LCE at 2,231 ppm Li. The updated Mineral Resource estimate incorporates the Southwest Basin, change in cut-off grade and additional drilling since the 2018 M&I Resource of 6.0 Mt LCE at 2,917 ppm Li.

Increased Phase 1 capacity of ongoing Feasibility Study to target 40,000 tpa lithium carbonate. Initial Phase 1 targeted capacity increased from 30,000-35,000 tpa to reflect the optimized mine plan and leaching efficiencies with the proposed 3,000 tpd sulfuric acid plant unchanged.

Incorporating Phase 2 to target additional 40,000 tpa capacity. Feasibility Study is being designed to incorporate a potential Phase 2 expansion scenario to target total capacity of 80,000 tpa to meet potential partner and customer demand. The Company expects to provide an update on timing of the Feasibility Study by early 2022 to align with the strategic partnership process and ongoing engineering work.

Permitting process on track with final decision expected in Q1 2022. All key State permits are expected to be released for public comment in Q4 2021. At the Federal level, a court hearing on the appeal of the Record of Decision is expected to take place in February 2022, with the ruling to follow shortly thereafter.

Early-works construction expected to commence in H1 2022. Early-works includes roads, site preparation, water line and additional infrastructure to condense and de-risk the overall construction schedule.

construction expected to commence in H1 2022. Discussions continue with potential strategic partners and customers. The Company has retained Greenhill & Co. to act as financial advisor for the Thacker Pass strategic partnership process.

Developing integrated pilot plant to support increased scale. Working on an integrated pilot plant, expected to be operational in H1 2022, to support ongoing optimization work, confirm certain assumptions in the design and operational parameters and provide product samples for potential customers.

Designed to minimize environmental footprint. Thacker Pass is being designed to incorporate carbon- free power as its primary energy source, state-of-the-art air emissions control technologies, a zero-water discharge process, water recycling technologies to reduce water consumption and adopt active reclamation to maintain low footprint. Environmental impact analysis is underway by Golder Associates to align with the proposed Feasibility Study design. "As the US electric vehicle supply chain continues to grow, we remain committed to developing Thacker Pass with all of our stakeholders' interests in mind," said Jonathan Evans, President & CEO. "This includes ensuring we move the right project forward to align Thacker Pass with the growing needs of our potential customers and strategic partners." "The world needs more large-scale and environmentally responsible lithium projects to enable the clean energy transition," added Mr. Evans. "With Thacker Pass moving closer towards construction, in Argentina our team remains focused on bringing the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine project online in the next twelve months as the largest new lithium carbonate operation in over 20 years."

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate The Mineral Resource estimate has been updated from the 2018 model to include new drilling within the Plan of Operations and the South Exploration Area (Figure 1). Figure 1: Thacker Pass Location and Mineral Resource Model Compared to the Boundary of 2018 Resource Model Table 1 shows the changes compared to the April 5, 2018 Mineral Resource estimate.

Table 1: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Category Effective date of October 7, 2021 Effective date of April 5, 2018 1,334 ppm Li cut-off grade 2,000 ppm Li cut-off grade Measured 654.2 Mt 242.2 Mt 2,356 Average Li (ppm) 2,948 Average Li (ppm) 8.2 Mt LCE 3.8 Mt LCE Indicated 499.4 Mt 143.1 Mt 2,067 Average Li (ppm) 2,864 Average Li (ppm) 5.5 Mt LCE 2.2 Mt LCE Total Measured and 1,153.6 Mt 385.3 Mt Indicated 2,231 Average Li (ppm) 2,917 Average Li (ppm) 13.7 Mt LCE 6.0 Mt LCE Inferred 391.6 Mt 147.4 Mt 2,112 Average Li (ppm) 2,932 Average Li (ppm) 4.4 Mt LCE 2.3 Mt LCE NOTES for the October 7, 2021 Resource: 1. The Qualified Person who supervised the preparation of and approved disclosure for the estimate is Randal Burns, B.Sc.Geology and SME, VP Exploration at Lithium Nevada Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas. 2. Mineral Resources are reported using an economic break-even calculation formula: "Operating Cost per Resource Tonne"/"Price per Recovered Tonne Lithium" * 10^6 = ppm Li Cut-off. "Operating Cost per Resource Tonne" = US$58.58, "Price per Recovered Tonne Lithium" is calculated: ("LCE Price" * 5.32 * (1 - "Royalties") * "Recovery". Variables are "LCE Price" = US$12,000/tonne Li2CO3, "Royalties" = 1.75% and "Recovery" = 70%. 3. A resource economical pit shell has been derived from performing a pit optimization calculation using Vulcan software. 4. The conversion factor for lithium metal (100%) to LCE is 5.323. 5. Applied density is 1.79 tonnes/m3. 6. Measured Mineral Resources are in blocks estimated using at least six drill holes and eighteen samples within a 262 m × 262 m search radius in the horizontal plane and 5 m in the vertical direction; Indicated Mineral Resources are in blocks estimated using at least two drill holes and six to eighteen samples within a 483 m × 483 m search radius in the horizontal plane and 5 m in the vertical direction; and Inferred Mineral Resources are blocks estimated with at least one drill hole and three to six samples within a search radius of 722 m × 722 m in the horizontal plane and 5 m in the vertical plane. 7. Rounding errors may exist. The bulk of the increase in the Mineral Resource tonnage is primarily due to (1) change in cut-off grade to maximize and optimize the available lithium for processing, a decision driven by market demands and supported by changes made to the process flowsheet, as well as to comply with updated Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("CIM") (2019) best practice guidelines to use a break-evencut-off grade and show mineability with economic pit optimization evaluation; (2) an increase in the number of drill holes from 276 to 366; and (3) a larger area covered by the new drill holes.

To illustrate sensitivity to cut-off grade, using the same cut-off of 2,000 ppm Li as the April 5, 2018 Mineral Resource estimate, the comparative Measured and Indicated estimate is 9.0 Mt LCE (average 2,749 ppm Li) with Inferred at 2.6 Mt LCE (average 2,703 ppm Li). Lithium Americas affirms that the updated Mineral Resource estimate does not constitute a material change and does not affect the integrity of the Resources and Reserves used in the preliminary feasibility study for Thacker Pass, "Technical Report on the Pre-FeasibilityStudy for the Thacker Pass Project, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA dated effective date August 1, 2018 (the "PFS"). Partnership Process and Feasibility Study Partnership Process The Company expects to provide an update on timing of the Feasibility Study by early 2022, to align with the strategic partnership process and ongoing engineering work. Lithium Americas has retained Greenhill & Co. to act as financial advisor for the Thacker Pass strategic partnership process. Feasibility Study for Phases 1 and 2 Lithium Americas continues to advance the ongoing Feasibility Study targeting an increased initial production capacity to 40,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of lithium carbonate ("Phase 1") from 30,000-35,000 tpa, previously. The increased target capacity reflects optimizations to the mine plan and leaching efficiencies, maintaining the same proposed 3,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") sulfuric acid plant and water usage. The Company is continuing to optimize engineering to complete the capital cost estimate and incorporate the impact of inflationary pressure, permit requirements and an increase in processing equipment. In addition, the Company plans to include an expansion scenario to target total capacity of 80,000 tpa of lithium carbonate. The addition of a 40,000 tpa expansion ("Phase 2"), is designed to demonstrate Thacker Pass' ability to scale production and align with potential customers' and partners' longer-term demands. The Phase 2 expansion scenario would entail additional time required to amend and meet permitting requirements beyond Phase 1. To meet potential customer and partner needs, the Company continues to also advance engineering to consider an option for a 20,000 tpa lithium hydroxide chemical conversion plant. Process Engineering and Design Mine Plan and Processing Optimization Over the past year, Lithium Americas has grown the engineering and technical team and continues to further optimize the mine plan and process. Optimization work is focused on maximizing lithium carbonate production in Phase 1 without increasing the size of the proposed 3,000 tpd sulfuric acid plant or water usage. Improvements include a mine plan focused on the illite clay and processing technologies to increase yield. When compared to smectite clay, illite clay displays higher leaching efficiencies and generally has higher lithium concentrations, as well as contains fewer impurities such as magnesium and calcium. Process changes completed include ore beneficiation, magnesium sulfate crystallization and improvements to the lithium carbonate circuit. The Company is targeting total Phase 2 production capacity of 80,000 tpa within the same mining footprint as the permitted pit boundary. The team is advancing the mine engineering and combining the Phase 1 optimization and process improvements to achieve this increased production level. Lithium Technical Development Center Collaboration with UNR Working in collaboration with University of Nevada, Reno ("UNR"), the existing process testing facility will be relocated to a new facility in Reno and expanded to run the full Thacker Pass flowsheet to produce lithium carbonate samples. This Lithium Technical Development Center will also perform tests on other lithium deposits such as spodumene and brine. The integrated pilot plant is expected to be in operation in the first half of 2022 to support ongoing optimization work, confirm certain assumptions in the design and operational parameters and provide product samples for potential customers.

Regulatory and Permitting Federal Permits The Record of Decision ("ROD") was received in January 2021 from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"). In February 2021, claims were filed against the BLM to appeal the issuance of the ROD. Injunction requests over the Company's plan to begin pre-construction work were denied in Q3 2021. A court hearing on the appeal is expected to take place in February 2022, with the ruling to follow shortly thereafter. State Permits Three key state-level permits are expected to be published in draft form by the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection ("NDEP") for public comment in Q4 2021: (1) Water Pollution Control Permit, (2) Mine Reclamation Permit and (3) Class II Air Permit. The Company expects to have final versions of these permits in December 2021. The Company expects that early-works on the water line could begin as early as February 2022, once permits are received. Other early-works are expected to begin in H1 2022, including roads, site preparation and additional infrastructure, to condense and de-risk overall construction schedule. Water Rights A decision on the Company's water rights transfer application by the state engineer to transfer the Company's existing water rights, which is expected to provide sufficient water for all of Phase 1, is anticipated by Q1 2022. Environmental and Social Responsibility Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe Benefits Agreement The Company has presented a benefits agreement to the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe. Respecting the rights, culture, aspirations and interests of the local communities directly affected by the development and operation of Thacker Pass and working collaboratively towards mutually beneficial relationships remains a key priority for the Company. Community Engagement Through engagement with the community, the Company continues to enthusiastically participate in the Negotiating Work Group ('Work Group") along with selected members of the Thacker Pass Concerned Citizens Group ("TPCCG"). The purpose of the Work Group is to develop agreements supported by scientific data and community buy-in to guide the construction and operations of Thacker Pass. The Work Group focuses its discussions on identifying solutions that protect the safety and well-being of community members. The Work Group continues to meet every two weeks, and the Company is committed to quickly resolving community issues and building healthy relations for years to come. Carbon Footprint and Water Impact Analysis The Company has engaged Golder Associates to determine the estimated operational carbon footprint and water impact of the operations of both Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. Thacker Pass is designed to minimize environmental impact by approximately 45 MW of carbon-free power from the 3,000 tpd sulfuric acid plant as a primary power source, designing the project to avoid sensitive habitat, minimizing water consumption and air emissions through state-of-the-art technologies, as well as maximizing production levels within the same footprint as previously considered. Socioeconomic and Environmental Study with UNR Lithium Americas has a long-standing relationship with UNR, originally partnering with UNR's Department of Agriculture, Veterinary and Rangeland Sciences to establish the Great Basin Sagebrush Restoration Fund in 2017. The Company has recently formalized a relationship with the Department of Mining and Metallurgical Engineering at UNR's Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering to assess the socioeconomic and environmental footprint for Thacker Pass. Professor Ehsan Bahidi, Ph.D. will run the two-year program, which will include development of a life cycle inventory database, quantifying the environmental performance of lithium production from claystone ore and analysis of socioeconomic impacts from activity at Thacker Pass with other lithium production facilities around the world.

