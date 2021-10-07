Lithium Americas Expands Resource at Thacker Pass and Increases Phase 1 Capacity to Target 40,000 tpa Lithium Carbonate
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a project update for the Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada (“Thacker Pass” or the “Project”) including an increase in the Mineral Resource estimate to 13.7 million tonnes (“Mt”) of lithium carbonate equivalent (“LCE”) grading 2,231 parts per million lithium (“ppm Li”) of Measured and Indicated (“M&I”) and 4.4 Mt of LCE grading 2,112 ppm Li of Inferred Resources.
HIGHLIGHTS
Expanded M&I Resource estimate to 13.7 Mt LCE at 2,231 ppm Li. The updated Mineral Resource estimate incorporates the Southwest Basin, change in cut-off grade and additional drilling since the 2018 M&I Resource of 6.0 Mt LCE at 2,917 ppm Li.
Increased Phase 1 capacity of ongoing Feasibility Study to target 40,000 tpa lithium carbonate. Initial Phase 1 targeted capacity increased from 30,000-35,000 tpa to reflect the optimized mine plan and leaching efficiencies with the proposed 3,000 tpd sulfuric acid plant unchanged.
Incorporating Phase 2 to target additional 40,000 tpa capacity. Feasibility Study is being designed to incorporate a potential Phase 2 expansion scenario to target total capacity of 80,000 tpa to meet potential partner and customer demand. The Company expects to provide an update on timing of the Feasibility Study by early 2022 to align with the strategic partnership process and ongoing engineering work.
Permitting process on track with final decision expected in Q1 2022. All key State permits are expected to be released for public comment in Q4 2021. At the Federal level, a court hearing on the appeal of the Record of Decision is expected to take place in February 2022, with the ruling to follow shortly thereafter.
Early-works construction expected to commence in H1 2022. Early-works includes roads, site preparation, water line and additional infrastructure to condense and de-risk the overall construction schedule.
Discussions continue with potential strategic partners and customers. The Company has retained Greenhill & Co. to act as financial advisor for the Thacker Pass strategic partnership process.
Developing integrated pilot plant to support increased scale. Working on an integrated pilot plant, expected to be operational in H1 2022, to support ongoing optimization work, confirm certain assumptions in the design and operational parameters and provide product samples for potential customers.
Designed to minimize environmental footprint. Thacker Pass is being designed to incorporate carbon-free power as its primary energy source, state-of-the-art air emissions control technologies, a zero-water discharge process, water recycling technologies to reduce water consumption and adopt active reclamation to maintain low footprint. Environmental impact analysis is underway by Golder Associates to align with the proposed Feasibility Study design.
“As the US electric vehicle supply chain continues to grow, we remain committed to developing Thacker Pass with all of our stakeholders’ interests in mind,” said Jonathan Evans, President & CEO. “This includes ensuring we move the right project forward to align Thacker Pass with the growing needs of our potential customers and strategic partners.”
“The world needs more large-scale and environmentally responsible lithium projects to enable the clean energy transition,” added Mr. Evans. “With Thacker Pass moving closer towards construction, in Argentina our team remains focused on bringing the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine project online in the next twelve months as the largest new lithium carbonate operation in over 20 years.”
Updated Mineral Resource Estimate
The Mineral Resource estimate has been updated from the 2018 model to include new drilling within the Plan of Operations and the South Exploration Area (Figure 1).
Table 1 shows the changes compared to the April 5, 2018 Mineral Resource estimate.
Table 1: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate
Category
Effective date of October 7, 2021
1,334 ppm Li cut-off grade
Effective date of April 5, 2018
2,000 ppm Li cut-off grade
Measured
654.2 Mt
2,356 Average Li (ppm)
8.2 Mt LCE
242.2 Mt
2,948 Average Li (ppm)
3.8 Mt LCE
Indicated
499.4 Mt
2,067 Average Li (ppm)
5.5 Mt LCE
143.1 Mt
2,864 Average Li (ppm)
2.2 Mt LCE
Total Measured and Indicated
1,153.6 Mt
2,231 Average Li (ppm)
13.7 Mt LCE
385.3 Mt
2,917 Average Li (ppm)
6.0 Mt LCE
Inferred
391.6 Mt
2,112 Average Li (ppm)
4.4 Mt LCE
147.4 Mt
2,932 Average Li (ppm)
2.3 Mt LCE
NOTES for the October 7, 2021 Resource:
The Qualified Person who supervised the preparation of and approved disclosure for the estimate is Randal Burns, B.Sc.Geology and SME, VP Exploration at Lithium Nevada Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas.
Mineral Resources are reported using an economic break-even calculation formula: "Operating Cost per Resource Tonne"/"Price per Recovered Tonne Lithium" * 10^6 = ppm Li Cut-off. "Operating Cost per Resource Tonne" = US$58.58, "Price per Recovered Tonne Lithium" is calculated: ("LCE Price" * 5.32 * (1 - "Royalties") * "Recovery". Variables are "LCE Price" = US$12,000/tonne Li2CO3, "Royalties" = 1.75% and "Recovery" = 70%.
A resource economical pit shell has been derived from performing a pit optimization calculation using Vulcan software.
The conversion factor for lithium metal (100%) to LCE is 5.323.
Applied density is 1.79 tonnes/m3.
Measured Mineral Resources are in blocks estimated using at least six drill holes and eighteen samples within a 262 m × 262 m search radius in the horizontal plane and 5 m in the vertical direction; Indicated Mineral Resources are in blocks estimated using at least two drill holes and six to eighteen samples within a 483 m × 483 m search radius in the horizontal plane and 5 m in the vertical direction; and Inferred Mineral Resources are blocks estimated with at least one drill hole and three to six samples within a search radius of 722 m × 722 m in the horizontal plane and 5 m in the vertical plane.
Rounding errors may exist.
The bulk of the increase in the Mineral Resource tonnage is primarily due to (1) change in cut-off grade to maximize and optimize the available lithium for processing, a decision driven by market demands and supported by changes made to the process flowsheet, as well as to comply with updated Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (“CIM”) (2019) best practice guidelines to use a break-even cut-off grade and show mineability with economic pit optimization evaluation; (2) an increase in the number of drill holes from 276 to 366; and (3) a larger area covered by the new drill holes.
To illustrate sensitivity to cut-off grade, using the same cut-off of 2,000 ppm Li as the April 5, 2018 Mineral Resource estimate, the comparative Measured and Indicated estimate is 9.0 Mt LCE (average 2,749 ppm Li) with Inferred at 2.6 Mt LCE (average 2,703 ppm Li).
Lithium Americas affirms that the updated Mineral Resource estimate does not constitute a material change and does not affect the integrity of the Resources and Reserves used in the preliminary feasibility study for Thacker Pass, “Technical Report on the Pre-Feasibility Study for the Thacker Pass Project, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA dated effective date August 1, 2018 (the “PFS”).
Partnership Process and Feasibility Study
Partnership Process The Company expects to provide an update on timing of the Feasibility Study by early 2022, to align with the strategic partnership process and ongoing engineering work.
Lithium Americas has retained Greenhill & Co. to act as financial advisor for the Thacker Pass strategic partnership process.
Feasibility Study for Phases 1 and 2 Lithium Americas continues to advance the ongoing Feasibility Study targeting an increased initial production capacity to 40,000 tonnes per annum (“tpa”) of lithium carbonate (“Phase 1”) from 30,000-35,000 tpa, previously. The increased target capacity reflects optimizations to the mine plan and leaching efficiencies, maintaining the same proposed 3,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) sulfuric acid plant and water usage. The Company is continuing to optimize engineering to complete the capital cost estimate and incorporate the impact of inflationary pressure, permit requirements and an increase in processing equipment.
In addition, the Company plans to include an expansion scenario to target total capacity of 80,000 tpa of lithium carbonate. The addition of a 40,000 tpa expansion (“Phase 2”), is designed to demonstrate Thacker Pass’ ability to scale production and align with potential customers’ and partners’ longer-term demands. The Phase 2 expansion scenario would entail additional time required to amend and meet permitting requirements beyond Phase 1.
To meet potential customer and partner needs, the Company continues to also advance engineering to consider an option for a 20,000 tpa lithium hydroxide chemical conversion plant.
Process Engineering and Design
Mine Plan and Processing Optimization Over the past year, Lithium Americas has grown the engineering and technical team and continues to further optimize the mine plan and process. Optimization work is focused on maximizing lithium carbonate production in Phase 1 without increasing the size of the proposed 3,000 tpd sulfuric acid plant or water usage. Improvements include a mine plan focused on the illite clay and processing technologies to increase yield. When compared to smectite clay, illite clay displays higher leaching efficiencies and generally has higher lithium concentrations, as well as contains fewer impurities such as magnesium and calcium. Process changes completed include ore beneficiation, magnesium sulfate crystallization and improvements to the lithium carbonate circuit.
The Company is targeting total Phase 2 production capacity of 80,000 tpa within the same mining footprint as the permitted pit boundary. The team is advancing the mine engineering and combining the Phase 1 optimization and process improvements to achieve this increased production level.
Lithium Technical Development Center Collaboration with UNR Working in collaboration with University of Nevada, Reno (“UNR”), the existing process testing facility will be relocated to a new facility in Reno and expanded to run the full Thacker Pass flowsheet to produce lithium carbonate samples. This Lithium Technical Development Center will also perform tests on other lithium deposits such as spodumene and brine. The integrated pilot plant is expected to be in operation in the first half of 2022 to support ongoing optimization work, confirm certain assumptions in the design and operational parameters and provide product samples for potential customers.
Regulatory and Permitting
Federal Permits The Record of Decision (“ROD”) was received in January 2021 from the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”). In February 2021, claims were filed against the BLM to appeal the issuance of the ROD. Injunction requests over the Company’s plan to begin pre-construction work were denied in Q3 2021. A court hearing on the appeal is expected to take place in February 2022, with the ruling to follow shortly thereafter.
State Permits Three key state-level permits are expected to be published in draft form by the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection (“NDEP”) for public comment in Q4 2021: (1) Water Pollution Control Permit, (2) Mine Reclamation Permit and (3) Class II Air Permit. The Company expects to have final versions of these permits in December 2021.
The Company expects that early-works on the water line could begin as early as February 2022, once permits are received. Other early-works are expected to begin in H1 2022, including roads, site preparation and additional infrastructure, to condense and de-risk overall construction schedule.
Water Rights A decision on the Company’s water rights transfer application by the state engineer to transfer the Company’s existing water rights, which is expected to provide sufficient water for all of Phase 1, is anticipated by Q1 2022.
Environmental and Social Responsibility
Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe Benefits Agreement The Company has presented a benefits agreement to the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe. Respecting the rights, culture, aspirations and interests of the local communities directly affected by the development and operation of Thacker Pass and working collaboratively towards mutually beneficial relationships remains a key priority for the Company.
Community Engagement Through engagement with the community, the Company continues to enthusiastically participate in the Negotiating Work Group (‘Work Group”) along with selected members of the Thacker Pass Concerned Citizens Group (“TPCCG”). The purpose of the Work Group is to develop agreements supported by scientific data and community buy-in to guide the construction and operations of Thacker Pass. The Work Group focuses its discussions on identifying solutions that protect the safety and well-being of community members. The Work Group continues to meet every two weeks, and the Company is committed to quickly resolving community issues and building healthy relations for years to come.
Carbon Footprint and Water Impact Analysis The Company has engaged Golder Associates to determine the estimated operational carbon footprint and water impact of the operations of both Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. Thacker Pass is designed to minimize environmental impact by approximately 45 MW of carbon-free power from the 3,000 tpd sulfuric acid plant as a primary power source, designing the project to avoid sensitive habitat, minimizing water consumption and air emissions through state-of-the-art technologies, as well as maximizing production levels within the same footprint as previously considered.
Socioeconomic and Environmental Study with UNR Lithium Americas has a long-standing relationship with UNR, originally partnering with UNR’s Department of Agriculture, Veterinary and Rangeland Sciences to establish the Great Basin Sagebrush Restoration Fund in 2017. The Company has recently formalized a relationship with the Department of Mining and Metallurgical Engineering at UNR’s Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering to assess the socioeconomic and environmental footprint for Thacker Pass. Professor Ehsan Bahidi, Ph.D. will run the two-year program, which will include development of a life cycle inventory database, quantifying the environmental performance of lithium production from claystone ore and analysis of socioeconomic impacts from activity at Thacker Pass with other lithium production facilities around the world.
Mineral Resource Estimate Methodology
A block model was created by mining contractor Sawtooth Mining, LLC, a subsidiary of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC), and part of the NACCO Natural Resources family, using Maptek’s Vulcan 3D subsurface geologic modeling software. A regular block model with a block size of 25 m by 25 m by 1 m was generated. A Vulcan ISIS database was designed and populated with native geologic data from Excel datasheets containing borehole assays, collars, lithological and survey data which were exported from the Company’s Hexagon Mining Drillhole Manager (Torque) database. A composited database was then created from this native ISIS database. A compositing run length of 1 m was chosen based upon mining assumptions of potential waste removal. This composited database used existing geocodes from the Torque database to isolate the compositing of grades to each correlated geologic lithology. Lithium grades were interpolated for clay/ash lithologies in the block model through ordinary kriging modeling method from a 1 m composited quality database.
Fault traces were connected to generate seven faulted block zones. These faulted block zones were used to limit the lithium grade estimation to the blocks and drill holes existing within each representative faulted block zone. Lithium grades have been estimated throughout the block model using the composited assay database with the declustered weights through ordinary kriging (OK) modeling method. Only clay/ash ore material was estimated for lithium grade and each domain was estimated independently.
In accordance with CIM Definition Standards along with Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimation Best Practice Guidelines (2019) a resource economical pit shell has been derived from performing a pit optimization calculation using Vulcan Software. The pit optimization utilized the appropriate cost inputs and the lithium cut-off grade of 1,334 ppm to determine the economic resource pit shell for the final resource estimation from the block model.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
The data collection and analysis procedures employed to develop the information presented in this news release use industry-standard quality techniques and procedures.
Sampling procedure and assaying methods were as follows:
Drilled core was brought from the field to the Company’s core shed located in Orovada, Nevada. The boxes of core were logged, photographed, cut and sampled by Company employees and consultants. The geologist determined the length of the assay samples by lithology and averaged 1.60 m. The core was cut in half with diamond blade saws, using fresh water and half bagged for sampling. For duplicate samples, one half of the core is cut in half again and the two halves are bagged and sampled separately to test sampling and assay precision. Each sample was assigned a unique identification number to ensure security and anonymity. Randomly inserted in the sample stream were QA/QC samples, which represent 10.1% of the total assays. The QA/QC samples include blanks to test for contamination, high and low-grade lithium standards to test for accuracy and duplicates to test for precision.
Drilled core samples were collected from the core shed by ALS Ltd. (“ALS”), an independent analytical testing services provider, and transported to their lab in Reno, Nevada. At ALS, the samples were dried at a maximum temperature of 60 degrees Celsius and the entire sample was then crushed with a jaw crusher to 90% passing a ten-mesh screen. Nominal 250 gram splits were taken for each sample using a rifle splitter. This split is pulverized using a ring mill to 90% passing a 150-mesh screen.
ALS’ analysis included four-acid digestion and inductively coupled atomic emission plasma spectroscopy to ensure that elevated metal concentrations were not present, which would interfere with inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy analyses.
QA/QC protocols included:
High, low and blank standards were inserted in random sampling intervals. These samples were also assigned a blinded sample identification number.
Duplicate samples were taken approximately every 30.48 meters. Each was assigned a blinded identification number.
QA/QC statistical evaluations and results:
2017-2018 LNC Drilling
Eight low grade samples out of 139 assays fell outside the certified two standard deviation. All eight were within 70 ppm of falling within the two standard deviation criteria. Seven high-grade samples out of 140 assays fell outside the certified two standard deviation. All were biased low by as much as 135 ppm.
All blank standards reported less than 100 ppm Lithium.
All assay standards showed minimal bias drift with time.
365 duplicate ¼ core samples, 730 assays, returned a R2 correlation value of 0.9901.
One sample pair was withdrawn.
2010-2011 WLC Drilling
Twelve low grade samples out of 305 assays fell outside the certified two standard deviation. Eight were within 90 ppm of falling within the two standard deviation criteria, three samples were withdrawn as likely HG mis-sampling and one withdrawn as a bad assay. Fifteen high-grade samples out of 303 assays fell outside the certified two standard deviation. Four samples are withdrawn as likely LG mis-sampling and the remaining within 170 ppm of falling within the two standard deviation criteria.
Seventeen blank standards out of 308 samples exceeded the 100 ppm Lithium threshold. The max exceedance was by 156 ppm.
All assay standards showed minimal bias drift with time.
247 duplicate ¼ core samples, 494 assays, returned a R2 correlation value of 0.9732.
National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure
The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release relating to the Resource Estimate has been prepared and approved by Randal Burns, B.Sc., SME, VP Exploration at Lithium Nevada Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas, a “Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").
Mr. Burns has verified the data disclosed in this news release and no limitations were imposed on the verification process. In the course of data verification, and for purposes of QA/QC, Mr. Burns, among other things, reviewed or developed the following types of information for the deposit:
Geologic maps and cross sections
Block model methods, parameters, tabulations, and model results
Estimated mining and process costs
Resource determination procedures and results to assure reasonable expectation of economic extraction
Sampling procedure and assaying methods
QA/QC protocols and results, including:
Analysis of inserted standards
Analysis of inserted blanks
Confirmation of assays from a check lab
Reverse Circulation versus Diamond Drilling
¼ core sampling and assay versus ½ core sampling and assay
Spot checks of the data base against original certificates of assay
Statistical evaluations and studies
Checked reliability of historic information and established protocol for acceptance or rejection of legacy data
Unless otherwise indicated, Lithium Americas has prepared the technical information in this news release (“Technical Information”) based on information contained in the technical reports, news releases and MD&A’s (collectively the “Disclosure Documents”) available under the company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Disclosure Documents are each intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The Technical Information is subject to the assumptions and qualifications contained in the Disclosure Documents. Readers are advised that Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company does not view the change in Mineral Resources as material until the Mineral Resources are included in an updated mine plan. Lithium Americas affirms that the updated Mineral Resource estimate does not constitute a material change and does not affect the integrity of the Resources and Reserves used in the PFS.
The Technical Information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rene LeBlanc, PhD, SME, Chief Technical Officer of Lithium Americas, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.
Other than as described in the Company's Disclosure Documents, there are no known legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources at this point of time.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Humboldt County, Nevada, United States. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (which we refer to collectively as forward-looking information) under the provisions of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Examples of forward-looking statements herein include, among other things, statements related to: the estimated amount and grade of Mineral Resources for the Thacker Pass project (the “Project”); timing, results and completion of a feasibility study and to make a construction decision for the Project, including an expected increase to total production capacity; estimates of future production, including ore processed and metal recovered; results of the engineering optimization and design work underway to advance the feasibility study; expected outcomes and timings of permit applications, environmental studies and surveys, and other environmental matters; the Company receiving and maintaining permits as anticipated; expected timing and outcome of litigation concerning the Project; timing and extent of early-works construction for the Project; the potential for Project partnership and financing scenarios, including potential government loan applications; expected timing and start-up of an integrated pilot plant; that the Project design, technologies utilized and environmental impacts will be as anticipated; the support of local communities and tribes for the Project; market demand for the Company’s products and future product offerings to satisfy such demand; commencement of production at the Caucharí-Olaroz project, which is held and operated through an entity in Argentina under a co-ownership arrangement with third parties; and successful operation of the Caucharí-Olaroz project under the co-ownership structure.
Forward-looking information is based upon a number of risks, factors and assumptions that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information. Such information reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company today, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. These risks, factors and assumptions include, among others: consistencies of mineralization and ore grades; mine plan design and costing, including processing and mining costs; the rate of recovery of lithium from the ore as a result of leach extraction and processing methods, and changes to such recovery rate when scaled; changes to project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current technological trends; impacts of inflation and additional process equipment on cost estimation and Project CAPEX; changes to the Company’s current and future business plans and the strategic alternatives available to the Company; the ability of the Company to fund, advance and develop its projects; completion of optimization work and a feasibility study for the Project that is economic; receipt and maintenance of permits and other regulatory approvals on terms acceptable to the Company; successful outcome of litigation involving the Project; personnel, machinery and equipment being secured within estimated timelines and at estimated prices; risks related to Project infrastructure; demand, supply and pricing for lithium; currency exchange rates; stock market conditions generally; a cordial business relationship among the Company and its partners; positive outcomes from consultations with local communities and tribes; and the impact of taxation laws and general economic and political conditions in the U.S. and other jurisdictions where the Company conducts business.
Additional risks, assumptions and other factors upon which forward-looking information is based, as it pertains to the Company and its properties, are set out in the Company’s management discussion and analysis and most recent annual information form, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
All estimates of Mineral Resources included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources, which differ in certain material respects from the mineral property disclosure requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission applicable to domestic United States reporting companies that became effective on February 25, 2019. Accordingly, the estimates reported by the Company may not be comparable with information reported by U.S. domestic reporting companies.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks and assumptions, given the inherent uncertainties in such forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results to differ materially. Forward-looking information is made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
APPENDIX – MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND DRILLING
Table 2: Mineral Resource Estimate as of October 7, 2021
Category
Tonnage (000’s t)
Average Lithium (ppm)
LCE Quantity (000’s t)
Measured
654,192
2,356
8,204
Indicated
499,436
2,067
5,495
Total Measured and Indicated
1,153,628
2,231
13,699
Inferred
391,577
2,112
4,401
Notes:
The Qualified Person for the estimates is Randal Burns, B.Sc., SME, VP Exploration at Lithium Nevada Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithium Americas Corp.
Mineral Resources presented at a 1,334 ppm Li cut-off grade.
Mineral Resources are reported using an economic break-even calculation formula: "Operating Cost per Resource Tonne"/"Price per Recovered Tonne Lithium" * 10^6 = Li ppm Cut-off. "Operating Cost per Resource Tonne" = US$58.58, "Price per Recovered Tonne Lithium" is calculated ("LCE Price" * 5.32 * (1 - "Royalties") * "Recovery". Variables are "LCE Price" = US$12,000/tonne Li2CO3, "Royalties" = 1.75% and "Recovery" = 70%.
A resource economical pit shell has been derived from performing a pit optimization calculation using Vulcan software.
The conversion factor for lithium metal (100%) to LCE is 5.323.
Applied density is 1.79 tonnes/m3.
Measured Mineral Resources are in blocks estimated using at least six drill holes and eighteen samples within a 262 m × 262 m search radius in the horizontal plane and 5 m in the vertical direction; Indicated Mineral resources are in blocks estimated using at least two drill holes and six to eighteen samples within a 483 m × 483 m search radius in the horizontal plane and 5 m in the vertical direction; and Inferred Mineral Resources are blocks estimated with at least one drill hole and three to six samples within a search radius of 722 m × 722 m in the horizontal plane and 5 m in the vertical plane.
Table 3 – All Thacker Pass Drilling Used in Mineral Resource Estimate with an Effective Date of October 7, 2021
Hole
Total Depth (m)
Overburden (m)
Length (m) >1,334 ppm Li
Average Li (ppm)
Maximum Li (ppm)
Easting
Northing
LNC-001
186.5
13.3
75.3
3,028
6,100
410,649
4,616,569
LNC-002
61.0
0.0
61.0
178
273
410,602
4,616,216
LNC-003
97.4
33.6
0.3
2,480
2,480
410,644
4,615,963
LNC-004
46.4
15.8
1.6
1,450
1,450
410,610
4,615,822
LNC-005
61.0
0.0
61.0
178
990
410,238
4,615,484
LNC-006
61.0
0.0
61.0
153
379
412,393
4,615,216
LNC-007
83.1
0.0
83.1
118
411
413,679
4,616,174
LNC-008
76.2
46.0
0.5
1,470
1,470
413,131
4,615,502
LNC-009
231.7
96.2
52.8
2,302
4,050
417,579
4,616,784
LNC-010
212.5
149.4
23.0
1,898
2,550
418,256
4,617,540
LNC-011
71.8
6.1
34.1
2,392
3,950
409,813
4,616,848
LNC-012
54.1
0.0
54.1
94
690
409,213
4,616,006
LNC-013
121.9
35.7
43.2
2,522
6,170
408,685
4,616,478
LNC-014
76.3
62.3
0.8
1,340
1,340
409,098
4,616,247
LNC-015
122.4
3.2
66.2
2,852
6,340
409,693
4,616,623
LNC-016
95.3
13.0
52.1
2,697
5,350
408,450
4,616,716
LNC-017
45.8
4.5
18.3
2,695
5,800
409,021
4,616,800
LNC-018
122.7
3.6
62.4
2,723
5,820
409,854
4,616,969
LNC-019
83.1
3.1
64.2
3,387
6,420
409,924
4,618,708
LNC-020
78.5
10.5
51.2
3,549
6,920
409,746
4,618,748
LNC-021
80.1
6.0
64.1
3,680
7,660
409,600
4,618,773
LNC-022
46.5
37.6
1.6
1,790
1,790
413,414
4,618,162
LNC-023
46.6
22.3
5.6
1,970
2,750
413,427
4,617,142
LNC-024
54.9
15.1
21.4
2,788
4,980
413,414
4,617,422
LNC-025
77.0
34.5
1.9
1,350
1,350
413,770
4,618,532
LNC-026
95.1
20.6
64.4
3,173
5,550
409,915
4,618,894
LNC-027
106.7
6.3
71.0
3,299
5,870
410,106
4,618,841
LNC-028
89.2
0.0
71.7
3,302
7,230
409,748
4,618,887
LNC-029
107.5
13.8
65.9
3,297
5,480
410,274
4,618,851
LNC-030
76.2
8.4
59.5
3,207
6,880
410,639
4,618,095
LNC-031
90.7
11.1
68.2
3,413
7,540
410,940
4,618,181
LNC-032
80.0
11.1
61.6
3,523
7,210
410,950
4,618,112
LNC-033
89.2
9.3
68.5
3,416
7,620
410,937
4,618,057
LNC-034
61.8
4.4
49.5
3,913
8,040
410,942
4,617,995
LNC-035
40.5
2.5
32.5
3,989
7,720
410,880
4,617,999
LNC-036
92.3
3.8
79.5
3,204
7,440
410,883
4,618,052
LNC-037
92.2
15.7
63.3
3,270
6,990
410,884
4,618,111
LNC-038
95.3
13.8
68.7
3,284
6,940
410,877
4,618,181
LNC-039
89.2
10.9
71.5
3,255
7,500
410,815
4,618,180
LNC-040
87.7
12.4
69.9
3,594
7,950
410,744
4,618,183
LNC-041
45.7
2.5
36.3
3,729
7,040
410,697
4,618,048
LNC-042
95.3
15.3
73.2
3,357
6,990
410,707
4,618,120
LNC-043
91.0
16.3
69.8
3,289
7,180
410,947
4,618,238
LNC-044
89.3
11.5
68.8
3,593
6,960
410,881
4,618,239
LNC-045
84.6
16.0
63.0
3,519
6,910
410,810
4,618,247
LNC-046
66.5
17.4
46.3
3,394
7,320
410,744
4,618,246
LNC-047
88.7
14.5
62.9
3,567
7,390
410,699
4,618,242
LNC-048
92.3
16.7
63.5
3,488
6,900
410,694
4,618,187
LNC-057
92.3
14.2
72.2
3,329
7,370
410,836
4,618,363
LNC-058
95.1
16.0
66.5
3,207
7,950
410,829
4,618,118
LNC-059
113.7
6.1
77.3
3,173
6,170
410,908
4,618,483
LNC-060
95.3
0.0
73.6
3,134
6,620
410,829
4,618,058
LNC-061
112.1
9.9
69.5
3,093
5,670
410,844
4,618,485
LNC-062
97.0
14.9
75.6
3,146
6,700
410,767
4,618,116
LNC-063
90.8
22.2
65.8
3,314
6,450
410,852
4,618,420
LNC-064
54.2
0.0
47.2
3,298
6,760
410,768
4,618,054
LNC-065
96.9
23.4
64.7
3,410
6,460
410,784
4,618,424
LNC-066
87.7
13.1
65.5
3,605
6,640
410,949
4,618,301
LNC-067
58.8
11.8
35.2
3,718
6,770
409,785
4,618,511
LNC-068
92.3
13.3
70.2
3,397
6,740
410,889
4,618,298
LNC-069
54.2
11.8
30.0
4,123
8,440
409,857
4,618,486
LNC-070
84.7
14.6
62.4
3,373
7,160
410,894
4,618,363
LNC-071
101.4
16.2
68.1
3,610
7,530
410,947
4,618,364
LNC-072
101.4
21.0
56.5
3,326
7,920
410,951
4,618,424
LNC-073
77.1
10.2
40.4
3,633
7,770
409,638
4,618,498
LNC-074
90.8
21.4
54.1
3,525
6,840
410,896
4,618,423
LNC-075
69.4
8.8
45.6
3,922
7,690
409,996
4,618,446
LNC-076
98.3
14.7
68.5
3,461
8,100
410,799
4,618,373
LNC-077
75.5
11.6
52.5
3,728
7,220
410,107
4,618,367
LNC-078
88.0
13.4
66.1
3,467
6,770
410,787
4,618,304
LNC-079
63.6
4.0
43.1
4,228
6,970
409,991
4,618,300
LNC-080
94.4
20.0
65.3
3,604
7,130
410,746
4,618,366
LNC-081
98.7
0.0
98.7
30
60
409,623
4,618,239
LNC-082
90.7
16.0
68.4
3,494
7,430
410,745
4,618,305
LNC-083
37.7
0.0
20.9
3,768
5,180
411,131
4,617,984
LNC-084
67.8
6.8
45.8
3,687
7,540
411,769
4,618,190
LNC-085
113.6
4.7
80.4
3,069
6,220
410,964
4,618,484
LNC-087
113.5
21.8
67.2
3,043
5,640
410,104
4,618,990
LNC-088
108.9
8.1
66.3
2,888
5,560
409,916
4,619,034
LNC-089
99.1
32.6
64.0
2,970
5,450
409,753
4,619,030
LNC-090
75.9
14.5
54.1
3,043
4,880
409,593
4,619,055
LNC-091
85.7
16.3
57.9
3,402
6,990
409,595
4,618,935
LNC-092
152.1
8.4
25.7
4,391
7,140
409,600
4,618,657
LNC-093
106.0
0.0
24.9
4,833
7,550
409,440
4,618,920
LNC-094
85.8
0.0
60.4
3,520
6,380
409,442
4,619,010
LNC-095
79.0
0.0
79.0
58
93
409,366
4,618,811
LNC-096
73.3
2.4
23.3
4,725
6,670
409,255
4,618,779
LNC-097
111.4
0.0
16.6
4,457
6,100
409,254
4,618,913
LNC-098
125.0
0.0
37.6
3,572
6,130
409,258
4,619,051
LNC-099
64.6
9.4
50.5
3,574
7,870
409,246
4,618,634
LNC-100
43.9
3.7
13.4
3,189
6,250
409,410
4,618,524
LNC-101
61.0
0.0
41.3
4,028
6,400
409,438
4,618,618
LNC-102
47.2
2.3
10.6
5,664
7,110
409,447
4,618,763
LNC-103
182.9
1.2
181.7
27
84
409,621
4,618,238
LNC-104
152.6
4.4
66.7
2,777
5,870
409,621
4,617,689
LNC-105
81.9
16.5
20.9
2,276
4,130
408,951
4,617,146
LNC-106
87.8
0.0
22.9
2,955
4,940
409,354
4,617,059
LNC-107
56.0
1.8
23.1
2,347
4,440
409,273
4,616,710
LNC-108
20.9
0.0
20.9
200
1,070
408,652
4,616,906
LNC-109
152.9
12.5
63.1
2,555
5,050
408,684
4,616,627
LNC-110
36.5
2.7
33.7
397
1,070
409,702
4,616,127
LNC-111
167.6
84.2
21.1
2,059
3,080
409,215
4,616,000
LNC-112
89.6
3.3
3.3
1,487
1,540
409,404
4,616,312
LNC-113
128.9
39.4
60.6
2,554
5,360
408,438
4,616,537
LNC-114
178.5
114.9
27.0
2,390
3,490
409,700
4,616,131
LNC-115
167.1
132.4
7.6
1,658
1,900
416,598
4,618,476
LNC-116
158.5
0.0
21.5
2,909
5,290
409,012
4,617,749
LNC-117
117.9
0.0
66.4
2,816
6,170
409,512
4,616,583
LNC-118
155.5
8.3
79.1
2,847
5,630
409,898
4,616,825
LNC-119
116.3
0.0
116.3
35
133
408,386
4,617,489
LNC-120
155.9
50.8
47.6
2,499
5,370
409,125
4,616,551
LNC-121
185.9
106.3
23.5
2,386
3,270
415,215
4,619,638
LNC-122
112.8
14.2
50.2
2,769
4,480
408,183
4,616,581
LNC-123
182.9
32.3
68.4
3,040
5,430
413,759
4,618,783
LNC-124
61.6
2.9
16.7
2,108
4,180
408,157
4,616,747
LNC-125
113.4
29.3
55.6
2,476
4,860
414,280
4,618,993
LNC-126
193.6
11.4
88.9
2,614
5,230
410,275
4,616,421
LNC-127
38.3
0.0
38.3
136
710
412,105
4,618,859
LNC-128
218.9
94.5
60.1
2,884
5,430
410,604
4,616,218
LNC-130
171.4
9.7
79.3
2,691
5,120
410,070
4,616,675
LNC-131
88.8
14.1
53.2
2,867
4,070
411,572
4,618,921
LNC-132
101.1
0.0
101.1
145
296
414,525
4,617,324
LNC-133
93.2
21.3
52.1
2,986
6,660
410,706
4,618,942
LNC-134
213.8
78.9
75.8
3,280
6,810
414,516
4,617,666
LNC-135
111.4
7.6
71.3
2,877
4,720
411,013
4,618,878
LNC-136
189.7
137.2
39.2
2,588
3,810
414,131
4,617,284
LNC-137
72.8
6.7
54.0
2,819
4,620
411,249
4,619,054
LNC-138
91.4
0.0
91.4
190
401
414,133
4,617,616
LNC-139
76.5
9.9
56.6
2,851
5,220
411,215
4,618,908
LNC-140
84.2
28.0
4.9
2,179
2,510
413,766
4,617,207
LNC-141
105.0
8.8
70.1
3,165
5,730
411,301
4,618,718
LNC-142
77.2
9.1
1.8
1,760
1,760
413,766
4,617,996
LNC-143
77.5
17.3
6.3
1,764
2,380
414,548
4,618,065
LNC-144
91.4
15.8
5.5
2,511
2,730
413,783
4,617,557
WLC-001
125.0
6.1
41.1
2,896
4,700
410,991
4,617,491
WLC-002
96.9
7.6
13.7
2,966
4,200
410,419
4,617,935
WLC-003
185.3
4.6
77.7
2,914
7,100
412,247
4,617,934
WLC-004
139.3
67.1
12.2
2,886
4,800
411,939
4,618,140
WLC-005
182.9
16.8
80.8
2,664
6,000
412,139
4,617,635
WLC-006
256.8
6.1
65.5
2,734
5,950
411,845
4,617,637
WLC-007
188.1
6.1
59.4
2,274
4,428
411,535
4,617,635
WLC-008
133.2
0.0
21.3
2,094
3,310
410,641
4,617,930
WLC-009
96.6
6.1
3.0
2,291
2,719
410,938
4,617,933
WLC-010
104.2
7.6
9.1
2,134
3,094
411,242
4,617,936
WLC-011
100.3
51.8
24.4
1,981
3,500
411,234
4,617,630
WLC-012
171.7
7.6
70.1
3,024
6,800
411,540
4,617,930
WLC-013
126.9
7.6
62.5
2,919
6,500
411,835
4,617,934
WLC-014
182.0
6.1
62.5
2,516
5,500
411,236
4,617,338
WLC-015
139.4
6.1
30.3
2,346
4,300
410,946
4,617,640
WLC-016
83.5
3.1
16.8
2,559
5,685
410,637
4,617,637
WLC-017
274.9
63.7
70.4
2,496
4,577
410,831
4,617,134
WLC-018
157.6
20.1
40.2
2,444
4,198
410,933
4,617,345
WLC-019
105.8
15.2
90.5
20
184
410,339
4,617,638
WLC-020
156.5
8.2
62.8
2,571
6,026
412,139
4,617,936
WLC-021
152.4
9.1
53.3
2,493
4,508
412,046
4,617,944
WLC-022
138.7
11.3
53.3
2,784
5,890
411,991
4,617,946
WLC-023
130.2
11.3
65.8
2,750
5,500
411,890
4,618,034
WLC-024
182.0
46.9
20.6
2,283
3,600
411,927
4,617,989
WLC-025
159.1
6.7
68.5
2,757
6,800
411,896
4,617,941
WLC-026
146.3
14.6
28.0
3,451
6,400
411,947
4,617,945
WLC-027
115.8
11.3
59.2
2,926
6,230
412,009
4,617,890
WLC-028
246.0
14.3
58.2
2,926
6,178
412,026
4,617,839
WLC-029
122.8
12.2
51.8
2,182
4,200
412,047
4,617,790
WLC-030
99.7
13.7
38.1
2,766
6,050
410,996
4,617,445
WLC-031
93.6
5.2
34.1
2,349
3,890
410,993
4,617,564
WLC-032
30.6
4.0
22.3
3,094
5,670
410,993
4,617,567
WLC-033
30.5
4.0
25.3
3,054
5,782
410,988
4,617,446
WLC-034
99.7
4.9
33.5
2,913
5,497
411,043
4,617,631
WLC-035
121.9
4.6
27.7
2,743
5,859
411,142
4,617,639
WLC-036
78.3
3.1
16.8
2,007
3,040
410,490
4,617,938
WLC-037
69.2
3.1
16.8
2,105
3,023
410,569
4,617,939
WLC-040
79.8
9.5
38.8
3,308
6,720
411,772
4,618,186
WLC-041
56.3
9.8
38.6
3,367
6,170
411,541
4,618,122
WLC-042
91.7
5.6
54.8
3,244
6,840
411,424
4,617,786
WLC-043
86.0
4.6
57.8
3,433
7,080
411,684
4,618,053
WLC-044
116.4
8.3
73.3
3,096
6,960
411,690
4,617,802
WLC-045
107.2
4.7
67.8
2,879
6,270
411,882
4,617,800
WLC-046
116.4
0.0
70.2
2,853
6,480
411,368
4,617,543
WLC-047
107.3
6.2
73.6
3,116
7,260
411,671
4,617,536
WLC-048
122.6
15.8
73.3
3,025
6,330
411,827
4,617,478
WLC-049
115.5
9.7
75.2
3,136
5,960
411,979
4,617,539
WLC-050
154.6
36.6
79.6
2,926
6,700
412,037
4,617,357
WLC-051
136.3
36.6
56.0
2,592
5,150
412,294
4,618,115
WLC-052
126.2
17.4
68.0
2,985
7,710
412,109
4,618,123
WLC-053
121.1
24.1
79.5
3,014
6,350
412,478
4,617,805
WLC-054
87.5
9.4
20.4
2,605
4,620
412,427
4,617,977
WLC-055
124.1
23.5
77.6
2,823
6,140
412,311
4,617,718
WLC-056
139.4
35.7
75.7
2,892
6,400
412,289
4,617,535
WLC-057
273.5
11.1
91.4
2,978
7,570
412,820
4,617,622
WLC-058
737.0
7.2
100.6
2,739
5,690
412,229
4,617,131
WLC-059
142.4
7.0
79.5
2,903
7,220
412,460
4,617,617
WLC-060
145.5
22.9
71.6
2,787
7,030
412,461
4,617,437
WLC-061
157.6
8.3
82.6
2,810
6,420
412,286
4,617,360
WLC-062
63.9
8.3
49.2
3,617
7,550
411,389
4,617,985
WLC-063
91.6
3.1
66.3
3,263
6,920
411,358
4,618,181
WLC-064
114.9
13.9
66.7
3,172
6,120
411,334
4,618,372
WLC-065
108.8
20.5
72.3
3,260
6,380
411,183
4,618,104
WLC-066
82.9
3.7
63.2
3,050
5,880
411,198
4,618,286
WLC-067
108.2
14.3
70.9
2,922
6,290
410,748
4,618,141
WLC-068
132.4
28.5
66.1
2,665
5,340
411,195
4,617,490
WLC-069
136.3
26.7
73.1
2,964
6,990
411,506
4,617,450
WLC-070
153.8
2.6
79.5
2,788
6,660
411,692
4,617,352
WLC-071
130.2
4.1
74.7
3,074
6,380
411,781
4,618,383
WLC-072
145.4
74.4
46.3
3,112
6,080
411,939
4,618,326
WLC-073
151.4
43.7
59.0
2,865
5,840
412,122
4,618,495
WLC-074
106.1
35.7
2.9
1,765
2,080
412,432
4,618,339
WLC-075
96.0
9.5
64.0
3,015
5,820
411,138
4,618,434
WLC-076
125.6
4.8
70.9
2,914
5,030
410,969
4,618,483
WLC-077
122.6
4.3
73.6
2,941
5,820
411,243
4,618,580
WLC-078
90.1
12.0
68.4
3,112
7,030
411,010
4,618,306
WLC-079
131.7
11.8
72.3
3,051
6,480
411,377
4,618,547
WLC-080
113.5
2.3
69.4
2,923
4,850
411,063
4,618,643
WLC-081
90.0
11.0
59.1
3,350
6,070
410,980
4,618,129
WLC-082
98.1
23.2
61.8
3,322
6,920
410,639
4,618,298
WLC-083
136.3
8.2
80.0
3,005
6,560
410,428
4,618,488
WLC-084
89.1
12.0
59.0
3,073
5,710
410,825
4,618,291
WLC-085
61.2
6.7
47.2
3,498
6,690
410,054
4,618,498
WLC-086
102.7
26.5
62.0
3,291
7,090
410,430
4,618,304
WLC-087
134.1
21.6
71.2
3,134
5,700
410,414
4,618,660
WLC-088
125.1
6.5
76.0
3,077
5,630
410,591
4,618,480
WLC-089
142.4
35.5
67.3
2,850
4,730
410,601
4,618,635
WLC-090
105.8
6.8
69.8
2,956
7,120
410,773
4,618,470
WLC-091
123.7
9.8
69.4
3,026
5,550
410,868
4,618,635
WLC-092
97.5
8.2
74.3
3,020
6,690
410,587
4,618,089
WLC-093
57.0
3.2
20.4
2,732
5,510
411,178
4,617,786
WLC-094
43.3
3.2
21.7
2,469
4,450
410,998
4,617,786
WLC-095
70.0
5.2
54.7
3,672
6,850
411,375
4,617,935
WLC-096
119.5
18.5
77.9
3,024
6,680
411,201
4,618,049
WLC-097
67.7
5.6
49.2
3,114
5,950
411,366
4,618,107
WLC-098
89.0
9.9
65.7
3,178
6,850
411,189
4,618,230
WLC-099
71.8
6.1
49.3
2,808
5,960
411,323
4,618,052
WLC-100
67.7
7.6
46.4
3,454
6,270
411,438
4,618,056
WLC-101
117.9
21.0
76.2
3,118
7,060
411,252
4,618,110
WLC-102
69.2
7.8
53.3
3,127
6,260
411,371
4,617,876
WLC-103
90.5
15.2
63.3
3,436
6,990
411,071
4,618,110
WLC-104
75.3
5.7
53.7
3,185
6,350
411,370
4,617,811
WLC-105
98.2
16.6
66.5
3,392
7,640
411,135
4,618,168
WLC-106
72.8
9.4
55.6
3,235
6,940
411,133
4,618,231
WLC-107
89.0
6.0
64.3
3,377
6,240
411,135
4,618,288
WLC-108
103.2
16.0
68.8
3,291
6,970
411,133
4,618,112
WLC-109
82.9
3.1
66.5
3,274
6,150
411,310
4,618,291
WLC-110
119.5
17.2
71.2
3,164
6,870
411,137
4,618,049
WLC-111
73.8
4.9
57.2
3,219
6,880
411,312
4,618,232
WLC-112
57.0
5.6
38.5
3,556
7,420
411,189
4,617,991
WLC-113
77.7
8.7
62.1
3,510
6,780
411,378
4,618,228
WLC-114
60.1
5.3
47.2
3,727
7,030
411,249
4,617,989
WLC-115
85.3
7.4
67.0
3,303
7,710
411,312
4,618,167
WLC-116
101.1
11.4
69.8
3,220
7,230
411,315
4,618,109
WLC-117
61.6
5.3
50.5
3,435
7,240
411,313
4,617,992
WLC-118
40.3
3.8
28.9
3,937
8,690
411,308
4,617,931
WLC-119
27.7
4.1
16.5
2,732
4,400
411,189
4,617,931
WLC-120
25.0
2.5
14.7
3,338
4,940
411,125
4,617,932
WLC-121
22.0
1.7
11.6
3,345
4,600
411,073
4,617,936
WLC-122
34.1
2.0
16.4
2,666
4,730
411,250
4,617,877
WLC-123
58.6
8.2
39.7
3,586
6,370
411,439
4,618,119
WLC-124
57.0
11.3
38.8
3,862
7,380
411,440
4,618,166
WLC-125
46.4
0.3
37.0
3,324
8,540
411,075
4,617,991
WLC-126
58.6
5.4
45.5
3,406
5,370
411,503
4,618,160
WLC-127
49.4
1.5
40.6
3,644
6,970
411,010
4,617,990
WLC-128
61.6
6.7
43.3
3,685
6,150
411,499
4,618,112
WLC-129
90.7
10.6
65.5
3,251
7,250
411,008
4,618,047
WLC-130
61.6
7.8
49.1
3,665
6,670
411,501
4,618,056
WLC-131
99.6
18.4
67.1
3,205
6,590
411,074
4,618,048
WLC-132
69.2
9.4
50.8
3,426
6,110
411,495
4,617,998
WLC-133
69.2
5.6
50.4
3,839
6,390
411,437
4,617,984
WLC-134
76.9
6.2
62.4
3,651
7,200
411,440
4,617,930
WLC-135
81.4
8.2
59.4
3,183
6,800
411,502
4,617,934
WLC-136
38.4
2.3
30.1
3,232
6,720
411,132
4,617,987
WLC-137
90.6
12.0
65.6
3,462
7,080
411,017
4,618,113
WLC-138
64.7
8.5
50.0
3,419
7,400
411,440
4,617,872
WLC-139
99.7
19.9
62.2
3,436
7,670
411,078
4,618,167
WLC-140
92.1
9.7
66.7
3,403
8,850
411,494
4,617,875
WLC-141
72.2
6.7
57.7
3,517
6,820
411,567
4,617,993
WLC-142
92.0
19.3
62.8
3,505
6,710
411,019
4,618,166
WLC-143
67.7
6.9
48.0
3,329
6,200
411,566
4,618,050
WLC-144
96.6
15.8
69.8
3,431
7,390
411,074
4,618,228
WLC-145
88.9
6.5
66.5
3,389
6,240
411,127
4,618,401
WLC-146
93.6
14.6
64.5
3,137
6,580
411,009
4,618,230
WLC-147
87.2
10.5
63.7
3,056
6,540
411,074
4,618,413
WLC-148
89.6
9.8
67.4
3,361
7,230
411,074
4,618,290
WLC-149
88.9
13.1
60.7
3,274
6,350
411,016
4,618,420
WLC-150
78.4
2.8
57.9
3,461
7,150
411,131
4,618,354
WLC-151
92.1
9.3
68.9
3,279
7,780
411,071
4,618,361
WLC-152
55.8
7.8
37.7
3,840
6,970
411,563
4,618,119
WLC-153
88.1
9.8
67.8
3,378
6,680
411,009
4,618,362
WLC-154
51.0
10.4
33.8
3,542
6,040
411,619
4,618,108
WLC-155
67.7
5.2
53.9
3,354
6,630
411,622
4,618,058
WLC-156
61.0
4.7
46.4
2,960
6,240
411,690
4,618,112
WLC-157
40.2
3.7
21.5
3,394
6,030
411,319
4,617,869
WLC-158
55.4
5.9
43.7
3,658
6,860
411,564
4,618,155
WLC-159
76.8
7.7
59.2
3,317
5,900
411,749
4,618,048
WLC-160
70.8
9.5
53.4
3,317
7,090
411,761
4,618,109
WLC-161
82.9
6.3
57.2
3,167
7,010
411,814
4,618,050
WLC-162
71.2
9.8
49.8
3,380
7,430
411,813
4,618,105
WLC-163
86.0
9.1
63.6
3,362
6,610
411,746
4,617,928
WLC-164
104.2
9.9
61.4
3,165
7,260
411,875
4,617,990
WLC-165
70.7
5.5
61.1
3,224
7,390
411,748
4,617,868
WLC-166
89.0
9.4
58.5
3,164
6,360
411,811
4,617,999
WLC-167
104.3
8.1
73.9
3,296
8,360
411,748
4,617,802
WLC-168
87.5
4.6
64.7
3,139
6,870
411,746
4,617,990
WLC-169
104.3
7.7
75.4
3,229
7,600
411,749
4,617,748
WLC-170
79.9
9.1
55.9
3,326
7,140
411,685
4,617,986
WLC-171
95.2
9.0
70.5
3,328
7,850
411,685
4,617,744
WLC-172
92.1
4.9
72.2
3,086
7,470
411,686
4,617,869
WLC-173
75.3
5.2
56.4
3,505
6,190
411,622
4,617,996
WLC-174
83.0
6.6
59.6
3,379
8,070
411,690
4,617,929
WLC-175
86.0
6.7
59.0
3,362
7,230
411,497
4,617,743
WLC-176
82.9
6.7
65.9
3,258
6,910
411,629
4,617,933
WLC-177
88.8
5.3
71.2
3,292
6,900
411,501
4,617,814
WLC-178
87.5
4.5
73.9
3,065
6,730
411,627
4,617,875
WLC-179
92.1
11.7
64.9
3,413
6,980
411,620
4,617,808
WLC-180
140.9
7.6
79.7
3,206
6,260
413,412
4,617,807
WLC-181
30.7
19.0
1.5
1,570
1,570
412,811
4,618,200
WLC-182
30.5
23.3
7.2
418
660
412,818
4,618,546
WLC-183
30.5
17.8
7.1
1,992
2,350
413,414
4,617,430
WLC-184
37.2
13.4
7.5
2,288
2,670
411,443
4,617,292
WLC-185
95.0
30.2
1.1
1,740
1,740
413,407
4,618,532
WLC-186
86.0
2.1
62.0
3,253
7,760
411,253
4,618,319
WLC-187
101.3
8.0
59.9
3,349
7,080
411,554
4,617,742
WLC-188
63.2
8.8
47.8
3,565
6,810
411,435
4,618,220
WLC-189
97.0
9.6
69.9
3,267
7,070
411,561
4,617,808
WLC-190
74.5
5.1
59.0
3,281
6,130
411,192
4,618,354
WLC-191
98.2
5.8
68.1
3,369
7,300
411,558
4,617,864
WLC-192
92.1
7.8
61.1
3,229
6,200
411,251
4,618,229
WLC-193
104.3
12.2
69.8
3,200
7,200
411,617
4,617,751
WLC-194
110.3
12.1
69.3
3,491
7,730
411,250
4,618,170
WLC-195
70.7
5.8
44.9
3,559
7,380
411,363
4,618,053
WLC-196
116.4
14.7
72.1
3,470
7,270
411,180
4,618,169
WLC-197
92.4
3.5
62.6
3,200
6,790
410,397
4,618,123
WLC-198
79.8
13.8
45.8
3,155
6,480
411,247
4,618,045
WLC-199
115.7
15.9
69.9
3,381
8,160
410,412
4,618,187
WLC-200
73.8
2.3
29.0
3,476
6,670
410,649
4,617,482
WLC-201
61.6
2.8
42.1
3,373
6,120
409,939
4,618,572
WLC-202
61.6
8.9
31.6
3,869
7,250
409,614
4,618,640
WLC-203
131.5
11.5
63.0
3,235
7,010
410,242
4,618,324
WLC-204
113.0
0.0
76.5
3,020
6,550
410,283
4,618,187
WLC-205
124.1
18.2
64.3
3,156
6,700
410,096
4,618,649
WLC-206
104.2
3.5
63.5
3,037
5,640
410,237
4,618,667
WLC-207
123.6
31.5
72.3
3,309
6,940
410,251
4,618,509
WLC-208
69.2
14.2
30.5
3,687
6,190
409,762
4,618,613
WLC-209
18.4
4.9
7.2
2,864
3,650
412,299
4,617,945
WLC-210
18.3
5.2
6.4
2,564
3,860
412,282
4,617,941
WLC-211
18.3
4.3
5.2
2,855
3,320
412,267
4,617,938
WLC-212
18.3
5.2
5.5
2,679
3,720
412,237
4,617,932
WLC-213
18.4
8.5
4.1
2,685
2,980
412,222
4,617,928
WLC-214
18.3
10.5
4.4
2,669
2,960
412,207
4,617,926
WLC-215
18.3
13.3
2.0
2,782
3,070
411,997
4,617,901
WLC-218
18.3
6.7
1.5
2,718
2,820
411,440
4,617,857
WLC-219
18.3
6.7
1.5
2,860
2,860
411,439
4,617,888
WLC-220
18.3
8.8
2.4
3,161
3,700
411,439
4,617,903
WLC-221
18.3
8.8
2.7
2,679
2,690
411,440
4,617,916
WLC-222
18.3
9.8
2.1
3,038
3,300
411,458
4,617,932
WLC-223
18.3
6.7
3.2
2,622
2,900
411,473
4,617,932
WLC-224
18.3
8.5
1.4
2,870
2,920
411,486
4,617,933
WLC-225
18.3
7.0
4.6
2,286
2,580
411,493
4,617,860
WLC-226
18.3
7.3
2.3
2,709
2,760
411,497
4,617,889
WLC-227
18.3
8.2
4.0
2,820
2,940
411,498
4,617,904
WLC-228
18.3
8.2
4.3
2,885
3,320
411,500
4,617,918
WLC-229
18.3
8.2
2.3
2,884
3,370
411,517
4,617,934
WLC-230
18.3
9.5
1.8
3,310
3,590
411,543
4,617,915
WLC-231
18.3
11.3
3.4
2,976
3,180
411,547
4,617,899
WLC-232
18.3
6.1
2.9
2,929
3,680
411,554
4,617,880
Notes:
Holes drilled but not assayed include: LNC-049 through LNC-056, LNC-086, LNC-129, WLC-038, WLC-039, WLC-216, WLC-217. These holes were assigned null values and therefore not used in the Mineral Resource estimation.
Holes with no intercepts above the cut-off grade of 1,334 ppm Li were primarily drilled into volcanic rock. These holes are used in the Mineral Resource estimation: LNC-005, LNC-006, LNC-007, LNC-095, LNC-103, LNC-110, LNC-119, LNC-127, LNC-132, LNC-138, WLC-019, and WLC-182.
Holes removed from use in estimation due to twinned drilling include: LNC-002, LNC-012, LNC-110, LNC-081, WLC-040, WLC-076 and WLC-183.
All holes except WLC-058 and LNC-083 are drilled vertically (WLC-058 Az:180º Dip:-70º, LNC-083 Az:180º Dip:-60º)
The resource mineralization is sub-horizontal and interval thickness represent true thickness.
Average Lithium grades shown represent true averages with no high-grade nugget or vein effect from short high grade intervals.
Figure 1
Thacker Pass Location and Mineral Resource Model Compared to the Boundary of 2018 Resource Model