Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Lithium Americas Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAC   CA53680Q2071

LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.

(LAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lithium Americas : Native Americans lose bid to halt digging at Nevada lithium mine site

09/03/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge ruled on Friday that Lithium Americas Corp may conduct excavation work at its Thacker Pass lithium mine site in Nevada, denying a request from Native Americans who said the digging would desecrate an area they believe holds ancestral bones and artifacts.

The ruling was the second victory in recent weeks for the project, which could become the largest U.S. source of lithium for electric vehicles.

The ruling was narrowly tailored and the court is still considering the broader question of whether former President Donald Trump's administration erred when it approved the project in January. That ruling is expected by early 2022.

Chief Judge Miranda Du said the Native Americans did not prove the site contains historical artifacts nor that the U.S. government failed to properly consult them during the permitting process. Du had denied a similar request from environmentalists in late July.

Du said, though, that she was not dismissing all the Native Americans' arguments, but felt bound by existing laws to deny their request.

"This order does not resolve the merits of the tribes' claims," Du said in her 22-page ruling.

Regardless, no digging can take place until the U.S. Bureau of Land Management - which controls the government land sitting atop the lithium deposit - issues an Archeological Resources Protection Act permit. No timeline has been set to issue that permit.

The Burns Paiute Tribe, one of the tribes that brought the lawsuit, noted that the BLM itself told the court last month that the land holds cultural value to Native Americans.

"If that's the case, well then there's going to be harm if you start digging into the landscape," said Richard Eichstaedt, an attorney for the Burns Paiute.

Representatives for Vancouver-based Lithium Americas, the BLM, and the two other tribes who sued were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
04:18pLITHIUM AMERICAS : Native Americans lose bid to halt digging at Nevada lithium m..
RE
03:01pLITHIUM AMERICAS : Native Americans lose bid to halt digging at Nevada lithium m..
RE
08/30LITHIUM AMERICAS : Cowen Adjusts Lithium Americas' Price Target to $19 From $17,..
MT
08/27LITHIUM AMERICAS : U.S. judge set to rule on Native American request to block Ne..
RE
08/27Energy shares lift Toronto stock index as eyes turn to Powell
RE
08/26TSX retreats from record closing peak as bank stocks slip
RE
08/25Banking stocks lift Toronto index to record closing peak
RE
08/25Banking stocks lift Toronto index to record closing peak
RE
08/25Alpha Lithium Increases Core Position in Argentina's Hombre Muerto Salar to O..
AQ
08/20TSX set to snap four-week winning streak as oil tumbles
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -65,3 M -52,1 M -52,1 M
Net cash 2021 419 M 334 M 334 M
P/E ratio 2021 -58,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 304 M 2 640 M 2 638 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 34,5x
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lithium Americas Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 27,55 CAD
Average target price 27,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target -2,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan D. Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduard K. Epshtein Chief Financial Officer
George Ring Ireland Non-Executive Chairman
Rene James William Leblanc Chief Technical Officer
Xiao Shen Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.72.40%2 395
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.37.93%53 247
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-4.18%48 240
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.72.21%15 789
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-7.47%10 388
NANJING HANRUI COBALT CO.,LTD.-12.68%4 262