Lithium Americas : Native Americans lose bid to halt digging at Nevada lithium mine site

Sept 3 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge ruled on Friday that
Lithium Americas Corp may conduct excavation work at
its Thacker Pass lithium mine site in Nevada, denying a request
from Native Americans who said the digging would desecrate an
area they believe holds ancestral bones and artifacts.
The ruling was the second victory in recent weeks for the
project, which could become the largest U.S. source of lithium
for electric vehicles.
The ruling was narrowly tailored and the court is still
considering the broader question of whether former President
Donald Trump's administration erred when it approved the project
in January. That ruling is expected by early 2022.
Chief Judge Miranda Du said the Native Americans did not
prove the site contains historical artifacts nor that the U.S.
government failed to properly consult them during the permitting
process. Du had denied a similar request from environmentalists
in late July.
Du said, though, that she was not dismissing all the Native
Americans' arguments, but felt bound by existing laws to deny
their request.
"This order does not resolve the merits of the tribes'
claims," Du said in her 22-page ruling.
Regardless, no digging can take place until the U.S. Bureau
of Land Management - which controls the government land sitting
atop the lithium deposit - issues an Archeological Resources
Protection Act permit. No timeline has been set to issue that
permit.
The Burns Paiute Tribe, one of the tribes that brought the
lawsuit, noted that the BLM itself told the court last month
that the land holds cultural value to Native Americans.
"If that's the case, well then there's going to be harm if
you start digging into the landscape," said Richard Eichstaedt,
an attorney for the Burns Paiute.
Representatives for Vancouver-based Lithium Americas, the
BLM, and the two other tribes who sued were not immediately
available to comment.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)