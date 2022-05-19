Lithium Americas : Notice ofAnnual General Meetingof Shareholders - Form 6-K

Notice of

Annual General Meeting

of Shareholders

NOTICE is hereby given that the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of Lithium Americas Corp. (the "Company", "Lithium Americas" and "we", "us", "our" or similar terms) will be held:

When Where Vote your shares in advance using the proxy form or voting instruction form in your package of materials. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. (Pacific Time) Live webcast on the Computershare meeting platform at meetnow.global/MDNX6A5 Or vote in real time at the virtual meeting. Please read the details about voting beginning on page 3 of the management information circular.





At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to:

1. Receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the auditor's report thereon; 2. Determine the number of directors as nine; 3. Elect directors for the ensuing year; 4. Appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("PwC"), as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; 5. Consider a non-binding advisory resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation; and 6. Transact such other business as may properly be put before the Meeting.

Details on each item of business are described in the management information circular accompanying this notice, starting on page 9.

This year, we are continuing with our online only Meeting as a result of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, and to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.

Participation by our shareholders is important to the Company. If you owned shares as of close of business on May 6, 2022 you are entitled to vote as a shareholder at the Meeting. Those shareholders unable to attend the Meeting are encouraged to vote their proxy in advance. Information on how to vote is provided on page 5 of the accompanying circular.

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 6th day of May, 2022.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD Signed "George Ireland"

George Ireland

Chair of the Board