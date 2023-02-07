Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Lithium Americas Corp.
  News
  Summary
    LAC   CA53680Q2071

LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.

(LAC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:48:50 2023-02-07 am EST
34.44 CAD   +9.13%
10:34aLithium Americas Shares Rally After Favorable Court Ruling for Thacker Pass
DJ
07:27aTSX futures flat ahead of Macklem, Powell speeches
RE
07:02aLithium Americas Receives Favorable Court Ruling for Thacker Pass Project
MT
Lithium Americas Shares Rally After Favorable Court Ruling for Thacker Pass

02/07/2023 | 10:34am EST
By Robb M. Stewart


Lithium Americas Corp.'s shares jumped Tuesday after a federal court affirmed a permit for the company's Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada, freeing it to begin construction.

In morning trading, the shares were 9.1% higher at C$34.40, extending the run higher so far this year to 34%.

Lithium Americas said the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada declined to vacate the federal decision to approve the Thacker Pass project, and rejected claims the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife.

Still, the court ordered the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to consider one issue under mining law relating to the area designated for waste storage and tailings, though the company said the court didn't impose any restrictions that are expected to affect the construction timeline.

The court ruling recognizes the Bureau of Land Management's decision to issue a federal permit, leaving place the final regulatory approval needed to move Thacker Pass into construction, President and Chief Executive Jonathan Evans said.

The court rejected arguments that the project will cause unnecessary and undue degradation to the local sage grouse population and habitat, groundwater aquifers and air quality, that the land management bureau failed to adequately consider the project's impacts to culturally or religiously significant areas, and that the bureau acted unreasonably or in bad faith in identifying tribes for consultation before approving the project, the company said.

The project in Humbolt County, Nevada, would see the construction of an open-pit mine that the company projects will initially produce 40,000 metric tons of battery-quality lithium carbonate annually, ramping up to 80,000 tons a year.

Late last month, General Motors Co. agreed to make a $650 million investment in Lithium Americas in an effort to secure supplies of lithium, a vital commodity used for batteries that power electric cars. Lithium Americas said the funds will help support the development of Thacker Pass and the company's plans to separate by creating the foundation for an independent U.S. business.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1033ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.22% 41.215 Delayed Quote.22.89%
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP. 9.44% 34.44 Delayed Quote.22.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 6,67 M 4,96 M 4,96 M
Net income 2022 -150 M -112 M -112 M
Net cash 2022 213 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 -27,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 260 M 3 169 M 3 169 M
EV / Sales 2022 607x
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 351
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lithium Americas Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 31,56 CAD
Average target price 56,74 CAD
Spread / Average Target 79,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan D. Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduard K. Epshtein Chief Financial Officer
George Ring Ireland Non-Executive Chairman
Rene James William Leblanc Chief Technical Officer
Xiao Shen Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.22.95%3 169
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.13.58%61 390
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION23.94%57 866
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL0.00%35 781
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.5.11%11 169
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.10.75%10 711