Lithium Americas : U.S. Senator Manchin promises to block mining royalty plan

Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has promised to
block a proposed royalty for minerals extracted on federal land
from advancing in the U.S. Senate's version of the hotly debated
reconciliation package, a senate staffer said on Thursday.
Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and chair of the Senator's
Energy and Natural Resources committee, promised U.S. Senator
Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat, that the royalty
proposal would not be included in the Senate's final
reconciliation language, according to Cortez Masto's office.
Manchin's office declined to comment.
The pledge to block the royalty proposal in committee and
the full Senate is the latest example of Manchin's newfound role
as a legislative powerbroker in the evenly divided chamber.
Last month, the U.S. House of Representative's Natural
Resources Committee added language https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/us-miners-decry-mineral-royalty-plan-floated-congress-2021-09-16/#:~:text=The%20House%20of%20Representatives%20Natural,and%204%25%20on%20new%20ones
to the proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending measure
to set an 8% gross royalty on existing mines and 4% on new ones.
Supporters project that the measure, which would also set a
7-cent fee for every ton of rock moved, would raise about $2
billion over 10 years.
It was designed to be one of the most-substantial changes to
the law that has governed U.S. mining since 1872, which did not
set royalties in order to encourage development of the western
United States.
Not every politician in the region, which has vast stretches
of federal lands, was happy that the royalty plan could be
blocked. "Every day that goes by without a hard rock royalty in
place means more toxic metals in our western watersheds," said
Senator Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat. Royalties would
support the cleanup of thousands of abandoned mines, Heinrich
said.
Mining companies support only a slight tweak in the law, but
environmental groups have long urged charging the industry a fee
to extract minerals on taxpayer-owned land.
Nevada produces more gold and silver than any other state
and has lithium projects under development from Lithium Americas
Corp, ioneer Ltd and others. Cortez Masto, who
is up for re-election in 2022, has been one of few Democrats
supporting the mining industry's position.
Tensions are rising in the United States over how best to
procure minerals needed to produce renewable energy
technologies. President Joe Biden has yet to take a public
stance on the issue, though privately he has signaled plans to
rely on allies for metals needed in electric vehicles, Reuters
reported https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-biden-mining-idCNL2N2NC32W
earlier this year.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston; additional reporting
by Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio and
Richard Pullin)