  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Lithium Americas Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAC   CA53680Q2071

LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.

(LAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Lithium Americas : U.S. Senator Manchin promises to block mining royalty plan

10/14/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has promised to block a proposed royalty for minerals extracted on federal land from advancing in the U.S. Senate's version of the hotly debated reconciliation package, a senate staffer said on Thursday.

Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and chair of the Senator's Energy and Natural Resources committee, promised U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Nevada Democrat, that the royalty proposal would not be included in the Senate's final reconciliation language, according to Cortez Masto's office.

Manchin's office declined to comment.

The pledge to block the royalty proposal in committee and the full Senate is the latest example of Manchin's newfound role as a legislative powerbroker in the evenly divided chamber.

Last month, the U.S. House of Representative's Natural Resources Committee added language https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/us-miners-decry-mineral-royalty-plan-floated-congress-2021-09-16/#:~:text=The%20House%20of%20Representatives%20Natural,and%204%25%20on%20new%20ones to the proposed $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending measure to set an 8% gross royalty on existing mines and 4% on new ones. Supporters project that the measure, which would also set a 7-cent fee for every ton of rock moved, would raise about $2 billion over 10 years.

It was designed to be one of the most-substantial changes to the law that has governed U.S. mining since 1872, which did not set royalties in order to encourage development of the western United States.

Not every politician in the region, which has vast stretches of federal lands, was happy that the royalty plan could be blocked. "Every day that goes by without a hard rock royalty in place means more toxic metals in our western watersheds," said Senator Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat. Royalties would support the cleanup of thousands of abandoned mines, Heinrich said.

Mining companies support only a slight tweak in the law, but environmental groups have long urged charging the industry a fee to extract minerals on taxpayer-owned land.

Nevada produces more gold and silver than any other state and has lithium projects under development from Lithium Americas Corp, ioneer Ltd and others. Cortez Masto, who is up for re-election in 2022, has been one of few Democrats supporting the mining industry's position.

Tensions are rising in the United States over how best to procure minerals needed to produce renewable energy technologies. President Joe Biden has yet to take a public stance on the issue, though privately he has signaled plans to rely on allies for metals needed in electric vehicles, Reuters reported https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-biden-mining-idCNL2N2NC32W earlier this year.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston; additional reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio and Richard Pullin)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IONEER LTD 9.32% 0.645 End-of-day quote.130.36%
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP. -4.71% 30.38 Delayed Quote.89.05%
Analyst Recommendations on LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -64,4 M -52,0 M -52,0 M
Net cash 2021 384 M 310 M 310 M
P/E ratio 2021 -64,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 824 M 3 092 M 3 089 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 33,8x
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lithium Americas Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 31,88 CAD
Average target price 30,71 CAD
Spread / Average Target -3,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan D. Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduard K. Epshtein Chief Financial Officer
George Ring Ireland Non-Executive Chairman
Rene James William Leblanc Chief Technical Officer
Xiao Shen Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.89.05%3 072
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.33.01%52 586
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-8.63%45 998
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.112.01%18 811
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-5.11%10 320
NANJING HANRUI COBALT CO.,LTD.-14.81%3 819