Lithium Americas : U.S. judge rules Lithium Americas may excavate Nevada mine site

July 24 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge has ruled Lithium
Americas Corp may conduct excavation work at its
Thacker Pass lithium mine site in Nevada, denying a request from
environmentalists who said the digging could harm sage grouse
and other wildlife.
Chief Judge Miranda Du of the federal court in Reno, Nevada,
said late on Friday that the digging - needed to determine
whether the land holds historical import for Native Americans -
may proceed while she determines the broader question of whether
former President Donald Trump's administration erred when it
approved the project in January.
Representatives for Vancouver, Canada-based Lithium Americas
and the environmental group Western Watersheds Project could not
immediately be reached for comment.
