Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Lithium Americas Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAC   CA53680Q2071

LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.

(LAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lithium Americas : U.S. judge set to rule on Native American request to block Nevada mine

08/27/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge said on Friday she will rule by Sept. 3 on whether to grant a request from Native Americans to temporarily block Lithium Americas Corp from excavating its Nevada mine site, which would become one of the country's biggest sources of the electric-vehicle battery metal.

A ruling for the Native Americans could signal the court may block the entire project, which was approved by the outgoing Trump administration in January.

Chief Judge Miranda Du of the federal court in Reno, Nevada, held a Friday hearing to determine whether archaeological digging at the Thacker Pass site should be blocked while she considers the broader question of whether approval should have been granted in the first place.

Tribal members say the mine would disturb ground that contains ancestral bones. The digging itself is required by federal statute to determine whether the land holds any historical artifacts.

The Vancouver-based company and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM), which controls the land, say the tribes did not participate in the mine permitting process when asked and did not share their beliefs about the land until earlier this summer, after the project was approved.

"BLM's outreach efforts ... have been reasonable and in good faith," Arwyn Carroll, a BLM attorney, told the hearing. "The tribes never told BLM that Thacker Pass could be this type of site."

Attorneys for the tribes say regulators did not work hard enough to contact every tribe that could have a connection to the site, especially amid the pandemic.

Du, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, last month rejected a request from environmentalists to prevent digging, but then allowed tribes to essentially make the same request.

Du gave little hint which way she may rule, though several times asked how Native American artifacts would be handled if discovered. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
05:33pLITHIUM AMERICAS : U.S. judge set to rule on Native American request to block Ne..
RE
09:51aEnergy shares lift Toronto stock index as eyes turn to Powell
RE
08/26TSX retreats from record closing peak as bank stocks slip
RE
08/25Banking stocks lift Toronto index to record closing peak
RE
08/25Banking stocks lift Toronto index to record closing peak
RE
08/25Alpha Lithium Increases Core Position in Argentina's Hombre Muerto Salar to O..
AQ
08/20TSX set to snap four-week winning streak as oil tumbles
RE
08/17TSX hits two-week low as Delta variant tests rates outlook
RE
08/17LITHIUM AMERICAS : TSX hits 2-week low as Delta variant tests rates outlook
RE
08/17Toronto Stocks Slip as Consumer Durables, Producer Manufactures Weigh
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -65,0 M -51,5 M -51,5 M
Net cash 2021 419 M 332 M 332 M
P/E ratio 2021 -47,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 702 M 2 139 M 2 140 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 28,4x
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lithium Americas Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 22,53 CAD
Average target price 27,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan D. Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduard K. Epshtein Chief Financial Officer
George Ring Ireland Non-Executive Chairman
Rene James William Leblanc Chief Technical Officer
Xiao Shen Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.40.99%2 137
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.34.93%50 707
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-6.02%47 313
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.90.96%16 424
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-12.19%10 113
BOLIDEN AB4.67%9 578