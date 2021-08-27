Lithium Americas : U.S. judge set to rule on Native American request to block Nevada mine

Aug 27 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge said on Friday she
will rule by Sept. 3 on whether to grant a request from Native
Americans to temporarily block Lithium Americas Corp
from excavating its Nevada mine site, which would become one of
the country's biggest sources of the electric-vehicle battery
metal.
A ruling for the Native Americans could signal the court may
block the entire project, which was approved by the outgoing
Trump administration in January.
Chief Judge Miranda Du of the federal court in Reno, Nevada,
held a Friday hearing to determine whether archaeological
digging at the Thacker Pass site should be blocked while she
considers the broader question of whether approval should have
been granted in the first place.
Tribal members say the mine would disturb ground that
contains ancestral bones. The digging itself is required by
federal statute to determine whether the land holds any
historical artifacts.
The Vancouver-based company and the U.S. Bureau of Land
Management (BLM), which controls the land, say the tribes did
not participate in the mine permitting process when asked and
did not share their beliefs about the land until earlier this
summer, after the project was approved.
"BLM's outreach efforts ... have been reasonable and in good
faith," Arwyn Carroll, a BLM attorney, told the hearing. "The
tribes never told BLM that Thacker Pass could be this type of
site."
Attorneys for the tribes say regulators did not work hard
enough to contact every tribe that could have a connection to
the site, especially amid the pandemic.
Du, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, last
month rejected a request from environmentalists to prevent
digging, but then allowed tribes to essentially make the same
request.
Du gave little hint which way she may rule, though several
times asked how Native American artifacts would be handled if
discovered.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in Houston
Editing by Matthew Lewis)