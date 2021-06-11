Log in
    LAC   CA53680Q2071

LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.

(LAC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lithium Americas : Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Lithium Americas Corp. (the “Company”) held on June 10, 2021 (the “Meeting”) (Form 6-K)

06/11/2021 | 06:08am EDT
Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Lithium Americas Corp.
(the 'Company') held on June 10, 2021 (the 'Meeting')

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3

Matters Voted Upon

Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Against
1. Setting the number of directors of the Company at nine (9) Carried 42,709,415
(99.08%) 		396,406
(0.92%)
2. The election of the following directors: Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld
(a) George Ireland Carried 41,228,351
(95.64%) 		1,877,469
(4.36%)
(b) Jonathan Evans Carried 41,093,433
(95.33%) 		2,012,389
(4.67%)
(c) John Kanellitsas Carried 41,873,992
(97.14%) 		1,231,828
(2.86%)
(d) Franco Mignacco Carried 41,871,233
(97.14%) 		1,234,589
(2.86%)
(e) Xiaoshen Wang Carried 36,532,104
(84.75%) 		6,573,717
(15.25%)
(f) Fabiana Chubbs Carried 42,313,358
(98.16%) 		792,462
(1.84%)
(g) Dr. Yuan Gao Carried 41,447,116
(96.15%) 		1,658,704
(3.85%)
(h) Kelvin Dushnisky Carried 42,638,754
(98.92%) 		467,067
(1.08%)
(i) Jinhee Magie Carried 42,450,758
(98.48%) 		655,063
(1.52%)
Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Withheld
3. Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration Carried 64,793,346
(98.87%) 		737,823
(1.13%)

The vote on all matters was conducted by online ballot at the virtual meeting (and accordingly, the above totals represent proxies cast; no shareholders voted shares online at the virtual meeting). All directors were elected to serve as directors until the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders.


Disclaimer

Lithium Americas Corp. published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 10:07:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
