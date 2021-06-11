Lithium Americas : Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Lithium Americas Corp. (the “Company”) held on June 10, 2021 (the “Meeting”) (Form 6-K)
06/11/2021 | 06:08am EDT
Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Lithium Americas Corp.
(the 'Company') held on June 10, 2021 (the 'Meeting')
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3
Matters Voted Upon
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
Votes Against
1.
Setting the number of directors of the Company at nine (9)
Carried
42,709,415
(99.08%)
396,406
(0.92%)
2.
The election of the following directors:
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
Votes Withheld
(a)
George Ireland
Carried
41,228,351
(95.64%)
1,877,469
(4.36%)
(b)
Jonathan Evans
Carried
41,093,433
(95.33%)
2,012,389
(4.67%)
(c)
John Kanellitsas
Carried
41,873,992
(97.14%)
1,231,828
(2.86%)
(d)
Franco Mignacco
Carried
41,871,233
(97.14%)
1,234,589
(2.86%)
(e)
Xiaoshen Wang
Carried
36,532,104
(84.75%)
6,573,717
(15.25%)
(f)
Fabiana Chubbs
Carried
42,313,358
(98.16%)
792,462
(1.84%)
(g)
Dr. Yuan Gao
Carried
41,447,116
(96.15%)
1,658,704
(3.85%)
(h)
Kelvin Dushnisky
Carried
42,638,754
(98.92%)
467,067
(1.08%)
(i)
Jinhee Magie
Carried
42,450,758
(98.48%)
655,063
(1.52%)
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
Votes Withheld
3.
Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration
Carried
64,793,346
(98.87%)
737,823
(1.13%)
The vote on all matters was conducted by online ballot at the virtual meeting (and accordingly, the above totals represent proxies cast; no shareholders voted shares online at the virtual meeting). All directors were elected to serve as directors until the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders.
