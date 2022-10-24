Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Lithium Americas Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LAC   CA53680Q2071

LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.

(LAC)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:51 2022-10-24 pm EDT
34.75 CAD   -3.12%
02:39pLithium Americas reports two contractor deaths at Argentina project
RE
02:30pLithium Americas reports two contractor deaths at Argentina project
RE
02:08pLithium Americas Says Two Contractors Died in Argentina Mine
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Lithium Americas reports two contractor deaths at Argentina project

10/24/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
Oct 24 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp on Monday reported the deaths of two contractors at its Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina.

"The two separate incidents occurred at the camp and are not believed to be the result of workplace accidents," the lithium producer said in a statement.

Both fatalities occurred on Sunday and an investigation into the cause is underway, Lithium Americas said, adding that the authorities have been notified.

Shares of the company fell 2.7% to C$34.90. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.97% 152.7242 Delayed Quote.29.94%
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP. -3.07% 34.75 Delayed Quote.-2.58%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.60% 154.72 Delayed Quote.49.78%
Financials
Sales 2022 16,6 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net income 2022 -146 M -106 M -106 M
Net cash 2022 119 M 86,7 M 86,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 -35,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 828 M 3 519 M 3 519 M
EV / Sales 2022 284x
EV / Sales 2023 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 351
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Lithium Americas Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 35,87 CAD
Average target price 49,47 CAD
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan D. Evans President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduard K. Epshtein Chief Financial Officer
George Ring Ireland Non-Executive Chairman
Rene James William Leblanc Chief Technical Officer
Xiao Shen Wang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP.-2.58%3 519
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-23.24%45 780
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 603
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-20.95%37 711
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-33.78%10 539
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-7.10%7 493