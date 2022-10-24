Lithium Americas reports two contractor deaths at Argentina project

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp on
Monday reported the deaths of two contractors at its
Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina.
"The two separate incidents occurred at the camp and are not
believed to be the result of workplace accidents," the lithium
producer said in a statement.
Both fatalities occurred on Sunday and an investigation into
the cause is underway, Lithium Americas said, adding that the
authorities have been notified.
Shares of the company fell 2.7% to C$34.90.
(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)