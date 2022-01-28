Lithium Australia NL : quarterly activities report - December 21

Rate performance - VSPC LTO compared to commercially available LTO.

All-solid-state lithium metal batteries are recognised in the industry as the path most likely to achieve a step-change performance increase above the potential of more conventional LIB technology. VSPC has committed to the provision of funding of up to $250,000 over three years for Australian Research Council Grant LP200200926, entitled 'Solid-State Lithium Batteries Using Phase-Stabilised Electrolytes' ('the ARC Grant').

R&D under the ARC Grant will be conducted by the University of Technology Sydney, which will focus on key innovations for solid-state lithium metal batteries.

The Company also progressed its intellectual property portfolio in the December quarter. Specifically, notification was received from the European Patent Office that no oppositions have commenced against a patent application titled 'Method for Producing Fine-Grained Particles'.

Mr Andrew Skalski was appointed executive director of VSPC, replacing Ms Merrill Gray, who retired. During the quarter, the Company also announced the appointment of Dr Anand Bhatt to lead its research and product development programme. Dr Bhatt resigned in January 2022.

Energy storage systems

Company subsidiary Soluna Australia Pty Ltd ('Soluna Au') markets battery energy storage systems for residential and industrial applications. During the December '21 quarter, Soluna Au sold five residential battery units (September '21 quarter: 10), generating sales of $24,000 (September '21 quarter: $66,000).

As previously disclosed, this industry remains highly competitive. As additional investment in Soluna Au is required for success in such circumstances, the Company is now investigating whether or not to maintain this division and will inform the market as matters progress.

Recycling

The Company, through its 90%-owned subsidiary Envirostream, is the national leader in mixed- battery recycling, providing sustainable solutions for the disposal of spent batteries and the rebirthing of energy metals recovered from end-of-life ('EOL') LIBs.

During the quarter, Envirostream was granted a 99-year operating licence from EPA Victoria for its activity site in Berwick Road, Campbellfield, Victoria. The prescribed activities allow Envirostream to reprocess specified electronic waste, including spent batteries, at a capacity exceeding 500 tonnes per annum. Further, Envirostream has been granted a land-use permit application for its new Laverton site in Victoria, which increases Envirostream's storage capacity

3