Lithium Australia NL : quarterly activities report - December 21
01/28/2022 | 02:36am EST
For personaluse only
28 January 2022
Lithium Australia quarterly activities report -
December 2021
Lithium Australia NL ('Lithium Australia' or 'the Company') is pleased to present this report on its progress in establishing an ethical, sustainable and secure battery supply chain.
HIGHLIGHTS
Batteries: VSPC Ltd ('VSPC')
A 10,000-tonnes-per-annum lithium ferro phosphate ('LFP') manufacturing definitive feasibility study ('DFS') is in progress.
A joint agreement has been reached to research and develop solid-state electrolytes for lithium metal batteries.
Commercial-qualitylithium titanium oxide ('LTO') anode powder has been produced using proprietary processes, to complement VSPC's high-performance LFP and lithium manganese ferro phosphate ('LMFP') cathode powders.
Recycling: Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd ('Envirostream')
Operational readiness is advanced ahead of commencement of the national Battery Stewardship Scheme ('BSS') in early 2022; the BSS is expected to increase the volumes of spent batteries available for recycling.
Envirostream has executed an agreement with Bunnings that has the potential to significantly increase Envirostream's supply of spent batteries via collection from Bunnings stores within Australia and from selected Bunnings stores in New Zealand.
The Environmental Protection Authority ('EPA') has issued a 99-year operating licence for Envirostream's battery recycling activities in Campbellfield, Victoria and a council permit has been granted to allow continuation of materials recycling.
Envirostream's Victorian operations have expanded to include a second, much larger site in Laverton that has been permitted to allow 'materials recycling'.
Raw materials
Exploration success has been achieved by joint-venture partners at Bynoe (Northern Territory) and Greenbushes South (Western Australia).
Lithium chemicals
Work on the LieNA® Cooperative Research Centre Project is progressing, while the high- temperature autoclave for the LieNA® pilot plant was despatched to Australia (arriving after quarter's end).
Corporate
As at 31 December 2021, the Company had a cash balance of A$11.8 million.
Activities for the coming quarter will include the following.
1
For personaluse only
Installation and commissioning activities for the LieNA® pilot plant at the Australian Nuclear
Science and Technology Organisation ('ANSTO').
Confirmation of an engineering services contract for a 10,000-tonnes-per-annum LFP DFS.
▪ Transition of the Company from No Liability to Limited Liability status, aligned with its technology focus.
Annual general meeting scheduled for 31 January 2022.
Battery materials
At its research and development ('R&D') facility in Brisbane, Queensland, wholly-owned Company subsidiary VSPC specialises in research into, and the production of, high-purity, high- performance battery materials, which include LFP and LMFP cathode powders, as well as LTO
anode powders.
During the quarter, VSPC's pilot plant manufactured high-quality LTO, an anode material required for high-performancelithium-ion battery ('LIB') cells. VSPC's patented, slurry-based process significantly reduces both calcination time and energy cost when compared with conventional processes, in which materials are calcined at temperatures above 800° Celsius for a prolonged period (from 12 to 24 hours). VSPC's process ensures consistent phase purity and end-product quality. (The images below show VSPC's LTO powder at two different magnifications.)
VSPC LTO (scale bar 1 µm).
VSPC LTO (scale bar 100 nm).
The VSPC LTO, which was benchmarked against five commercial LTO products, demonstrated not only higher capacity but also good rate performance. This success has created new market opportunities and prompted VSPC to expand its research into anode battery materials, including titanium niobium oxide and other niobium-based anode materials often used in space and defence applications.
2
For personaluse only
Rate performance - VSPC LTO compared to commercially available LTO.
All-solid-state lithium metal batteries are recognised in the industry as the path most likely to achieve a step-change performance increase above the potential of more conventional LIB technology. VSPC has committed to the provision of funding of up to $250,000 over three years for Australian Research Council Grant LP200200926, entitled 'Solid-State Lithium Batteries Using Phase-Stabilised Electrolytes' ('the ARC Grant').
R&D under the ARC Grant will be conducted by the University of Technology Sydney, which will focus on key innovations for solid-state lithium metal batteries.
The Company also progressed its intellectual property portfolio in the December quarter. Specifically, notification was received from the European Patent Office that no oppositions have commenced against a patent application titled 'Method for Producing Fine-Grained Particles'.
Mr Andrew Skalski was appointed executive director of VSPC, replacing Ms Merrill Gray, who retired. During the quarter, the Company also announced the appointment of Dr Anand Bhatt to lead its research and product development programme. Dr Bhatt resigned in January 2022.
Energy storage systems
Company subsidiary Soluna Australia Pty Ltd ('Soluna Au') markets battery energy storage systems for residential and industrial applications. During the December '21 quarter, Soluna Au sold five residential battery units (September '21 quarter: 10), generating sales of $24,000 (September '21 quarter: $66,000).
As previously disclosed, this industry remains highly competitive. As additional investment in Soluna Au is required for success in such circumstances, the Company is now investigating whether or not to maintain this division and will inform the market as matters progress.
Recycling
The Company, through its 90%-owned subsidiary Envirostream, is the national leader in mixed- battery recycling, providing sustainable solutions for the disposal of spent batteries and the rebirthing of energy metals recovered from end-of-life ('EOL') LIBs.
During the quarter, Envirostream was granted a 99-year operating licence from EPA Victoria for its activity site in Berwick Road, Campbellfield, Victoria. The prescribed activities allow Envirostream to reprocess specified electronic waste, including spent batteries, at a capacity exceeding 500 tonnes per annum. Further, Envirostream has been granted a land-use permit application for its new Laverton site in Victoria, which increases Envirostream's storage capacity
3
For personaluse only
by around 300% and its sorting capacity by around 100%. This puts Envirostream ahead in terms of demand for the dismantling of electric-vehicle and energy-storage-system batteries.
Also during the quarter, Envirostream executed an exclusive contract with Bunnings for the collection of spent batteries. In preparation for the BSS, Bunnings and Envirostream have worked to ensure that drop-off points for spent batteries within the Bunnings infrastructure are not only convenient for customers but also facilitate efficient collection of those batteries by Envirostream. Meanwhile, a permit has been issued to Envirostream to allow the import of 100 tonnes of mixed- waste batteries into Australia, allowing delivery of spent batteries from Bunnings' New Zealand stores.
Sorting equipment at Envirostream's Laverton site.
Materials processed/handled by Envirostream during the quarter, and revenue for same, are summarised below.
Current quarter
Previous quarter
(December 2021)
(September 2021)
Spent batteries received
239 tonnes
141 tonnes
EOL LIBs
64 tonnes
56 tonnes
Shipments of mixed metal dust
1
2
Revenue
$0.467 million
$0.479 million
Lithium chemicals
Lithium Australia, together with ANSTO, is continuing to develop its next-generation LieNA® technology. LieNA® is a unique option for refining fine or low-grade spodumene to produce high- purity lithium chemicals as direct feed for LFP battery production in what is currently a booming LFP market worldwide.
By targeting what is generally considered 'waste' spodumene, LieNA® has the potential to not only expand current hard-rock lithium resources (thereby reducing mining costs) but also enhance the sustainability of lithium chemical production.
The final component required for construction and commissioning of the Company's LieNA® pilot plant, a high-temperature autoclave, was delivered subsequent to the end of the quarter. Installation of the autoclave and commissioning of the LieNA® pilot plant at ANSTO are planned for the first quarter of 2022.
During the quarter, the following progress was achieved with respect to the Company's first- generation LieNA® patent.
Notice of Allowance received from the Canadian Patent Office.
Notice of Intention to Grant received from the Chinese Patent Office.
Patent certificate issued by the European Patent Office.
4
For personaluse only
Lithium Australia is now seeking patent protection for the next generation of its LieNA® process and expects its patent application for same to be granted in early 2022.
Also during the quarter, the European Patent Office issued a patent certificate for the Company's first-generation SiLeach® process.
Raw materials
Lithium Australia has progressively farmed out its exploration portfolio. In so doing, it has accumulated equity interests in the public companies managing the projects.
The Company also retains project interests in the following.
▪ Greenbushes South project, Western Australia - 20% free carry until completion of a preliminary feasibility survey ('PFS') (manager: Galan Lithium Ltd (ASX: GLN)).
Bynoe project, Northern Territory - 30% free carry until completion of a DFS (manager: Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR)).
Coates project, Western Australia - 30% free carry until completion of a DFS (manager: Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR)).
Galan Lithium Ltd has completed geophysical and geochemical surveys at Greenbushes South, which is along strike from and abuts the Greenbushes mine, the world's largest hard-rock lithium mine. Galan Lithium Ltd has identified exploration targets within the project area.
At Bynoe, Charger Metals NL undertook geochemical sampling where geophysical surveys suggest that identified pegmatites lie along strike from the lithium discoveries of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX: CXO). Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Charger Metals NL revealed a number of drill- ready lithium targets within the project area.
Corporate and financial
Cash
As at 31 December 2021, the Company had cash reserves of $11.8 million (30 September 2021: $12.8 million) and no debt.
Securities
During the quarter, a total of $1.2 million was raised by LITCF shareholders fully paying up their LITCF partly-paid shares and an option holder converting options.
Also during the quarter, the sale of all Lithium Australia Treasury Stock held on trust for the LITCE forfeited partly-paid shareholders (LITCE FPPS) was completed. Following that completion, all LITCE FPPS received correspondence confirming their pro rata entitlement to these funds. The Company encourages all LITCE FPPS who have yet to respond to that correspondence to confirm their bank details and contact the Company's share registry.
Proceedings on behalf of the Company
As disclosed within the 30 June 2021 annual report, Envirostream has been served writs regarding statements of claim for damage caused by a fire at 31 Colbert Road, Campbellfield, Victoria on 19 January 2019. These claims are currently being managed by Envirostream's insurance company and Lithium Australia expects some or all to be reimbursed. The claims are estimated to total A$5 million as at 30 June 2021 (included as a provision) and at quarter's end the Company believes this remains a reasonable estimate.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Lithium Australia NL published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 07:35:02 UTC.