    LITH   CA53681G1090

LITHIUM CHILE INC.

(LITH)
Lithium Chile Inc., Building a Large Lithium Producer in Chile, CEO Clip Video

05/14/2021 | 10:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2021) - Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV: LITH) - President and CEO Steve Cochrane speaks about the company's large, diversified lithium portfolio.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/lithium-chile-ceo-clip-90sec/

Lithium Chile is being featured on BNN Bloomberg May 15th - May 16th, 2021.

Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV: LITH)

lithiumchile.ca

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/84211


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 0,00  0,00  0,00 
Net income 2020 -0,55 M -0,45 M -0,45 M
Net cash 2020 0,57 M 0,47 M 0,47 M
P/E ratio 2020 -44,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 60,0 M 49,5 M 49,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 13 865 028 022x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steven Cochrane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jana Laura Lillies Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Albert Jeffrey Kroontje Chairman
Kenneth L. DeWyn Independent Director
Kenneth Doman Booth Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LITHIUM CHILE INC.95.45%49
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.62.53%61 508
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION17.17%59 643
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.6.57%12 530
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)0.00%11 601
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.02%8 185