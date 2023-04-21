Toronto Stocks Higher, Lithium Chile Slides as Chile Plans State Takeover of Industry

By Adriano Marchese

Stocks listed in Toronto were slightly higher Friday.

Sector performance was mixed in the session, with materials the outsized laggard, offsetting gains primarily in consumer durables, consumer discretionary and retail.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index edged 0.09% higher to 20650.14 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.13% to 1246.50.

Shares of Lithium Chile Inc. fell 11% to 68 Canadian cents (50 cents) after Chilean President Gabriel Boric said his government plans to take majority stakes in any new lithium production. The Toronto-listed lithium producer has several lithium projects in Chile and said it welcomes the news that the government doesn't plan to terminate current contracts, but investors felt differently.

Other market movers:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City has signed an agreement with multimodal logistics company Schneider National Inc. to provide new single-line intermodal transportation on its north-south corridor connecting the U.S. and Mexico. Shares rose 1.7% to C$11.70.

