  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Lithium Chile Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LITH   CA53681G1090

LITHIUM CHILE INC.

(LITH)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:36:02 2023-04-21 pm EDT
0.6800 CAD   -10.53%
12:25pToronto Stocks Higher, Lithium Chile Slides as Chile Plans State Takeover of Industry
DJ
12:10pLithium Chile Shares Fall 11% as Chile Plans to Nationalize Lithium Industry
DJ
09:27aLithium Chile Welcomes Update from Chilean Government
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toronto Stocks Higher, Lithium Chile Slides as Chile Plans State Takeover of Industry

04/21/2023 | 12:25pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks listed in Toronto were slightly higher Friday.

Sector performance was mixed in the session, with materials the outsized laggard, offsetting gains primarily in consumer durables, consumer discretionary and retail.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index edged 0.09% higher to 20650.14 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 rose by 0.13% to 1246.50.

Shares of Lithium Chile Inc. fell 11% to 68 Canadian cents (50 cents) after Chilean President Gabriel Boric said his government plans to take majority stakes in any new lithium production. The Toronto-listed lithium producer has several lithium projects in Chile and said it welcomes the news that the government doesn't plan to terminate current contracts, but investors felt differently.


Other market movers:


Canadian Pacific Kansas City has signed an agreement with multimodal logistics company Schneider National Inc. to provide new single-line intermodal transportation on its north-south corridor connecting the U.S. and Mexico. Shares rose 1.7% to C$11.70.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1224ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN PACIFIC KANSAS CITY LIMITED 1.66% 110.62 Delayed Quote.7.80%
LITHIUM CHILE INC. -10.53% 0.68 Delayed Quote.31.03%
S&P/TSX 60 INDEX 0.10% 1246.13 Delayed Quote.6.66%
S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX 0.05% 20641.53 Delayed Quote.6.43%
SCHNEIDER NATIONAL, INC. -0.34% 27.0667 Delayed Quote.15.51%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,50 M -3,34 M -3,34 M
Net cash 2021 6,98 M 5,19 M 5,19 M
P/E ratio 2021 -23,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 157 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,1%
Chart LITHIUM CHILE INC.
Duration : Period :
Lithium Chile Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,76 CAD
Average target price 1,83 CAD
Spread / Average Target 141%
Managers and Directors
Steven W. Cochrane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jana Laura Lillies Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Albert Jeffrey Kroontje Chairman
Michelle Dececco Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Kenneth L. DeWyn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITHIUM CHILE INC.31.03%116
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.25%38 041
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION11.55%33 730
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED9.14%27 993
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.25.71%22 367
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED40.50%17 469
