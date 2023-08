Lithium Corporation is an exploration-stage mining company. The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties located in Nevada, and graphite and other energy metals properties in British Columbia. The Company's projects include Fish Lake Valley Property, San Emidio Property and BC Sugar Flake Graphite Property. Fish Lake Valley Property is a lithium/boron/potassium enriched playa, which is located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada. The San Emidio Property is located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada. The Property is approximately 65 miles north-northeast of Reno, Nevada. The BC Sugar Flake Graphite Property is located within the Shushwap Metamorphic Complex. The Company's properties also include North Big Smoky Property, the Hughes Claims, and British Columbia Tantalum/REE/Titanium Properties.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals