Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Lithium Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTUM   US5368041076

LITHIUM CORPORATION

(LTUM)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  05/03 10:37:07 am EDT
0.3090 USD   -2.52%
10:45aLITHIUM : Fish Lake Valley Project Progress
PU
04/26LITHIUM PRICES ARE SOARING, PUTTING SURGE BATTERY METALS IN THE SWEET SPOT OF OPPORTUNITY (OTC : Nilif, $nilif)
AQ
04/25Retracting A Press Release Syndicated By ABNewswire On April 12
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lithium : Fish Lake Valley Project Progress

05/03/2022 | 10:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OR IMMEDIATE RELEASE OTCQB: LTUM

LITHIUM CORPORATION FISH LAKE VALLEY PROJECT PROGRESS

Elko, NV - May 03, 2022 - Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American company focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, is pleased to inform shareholders the Fish Lake Valley claim block has been expanded yet again, and the partially completed magnetotelluric (MT) survey identified three stand-alone drill targets in the more southerly areas of the claim block.

Recently, the Fish Lake Valley claim block increased to approximately 11,020 acres (4460 hectares) in order to cover basinal lows identified by the earlier passive seismic survey, which possibly could be traps for Li-in-brine mineralization. Additionally, the recent MT (magnetotelluric) survey, conducted on the southern portions of the claim block, identified 3 conductivity targets suggestive of brine mineralization at depth. Two of these targets are adjacent to previously identified structure that coincides with proximal Li-in-clay at surface. The third target is further east and has not been previously identified as an area of interest.

The Fish Lake Valley project optionee Morella Corporation indicated they are planning to commence an initial drill program here sometime in the second half of 2022.

About Lithium Corporation
Lithium Corporation is an exploration company based in Nevada devoted to the exploration for energy storage related resources throughout North America, and looking to capitalize on opportunities within the ever-expanding next generation energy storage markets. Website: www.lithiumcorporation.com.

Contact Info

Tom Lewis, CEO
Lithium Corporation
775-410-5287
info@lithiumcorporation.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

Lithium Corporation published this content on 03 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2022 14:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LITHIUM CORPORATION
10:45aLITHIUM : Fish Lake Valley Project Progress
PU
04/26LITHIUM PRICES ARE SOARING, PUTTING : Nilif, $nilif)
AQ
04/25Retracting A Press Release Syndicated By ABNewswire On April 12
AQ
04/19Analysis-Musk's tweets fuel mining industry's hopes of a buyout by Tesla
RE
04/13LITHIUM CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
04/13Lithium Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/13LITHIUM : Comments on Tesla Rumor
PU
03/15LITHIUM : Increases Claim Holdings
PU
01/31SURGE BATTERY METALS DELIVERED A TRA : Nilif) (tsxv: nili)
AQ
01/24SURGE BATTERY METALS STOCK DEFIES MA : Nilif) (tsxv: nili)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 33,3 M 33,3 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 77,5%
Chart LITHIUM CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lithium Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Lewis President, CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
James Stuart Brown Independent Director
Brian Goss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITHIUM CORPORATION35.74%33
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.46.34%20 863
ICL GROUP LTD24.36%14 262
PJSC PHOSAGRO21.84%12 963
UPL LIMITED11.06%8 190
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.21.56%6 626