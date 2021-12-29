Lithium : Fish Lake Valley Seismic Survey

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE OTCQB: LTUM

LITHIUM CORPORATION FISH LAKE VALLEY SEISMIC SURVEY

Elko, NV - December 09th, 2021 - Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ("LTUM" or "the Company"), a North American corporation focused on energy metals for the growing energy storage sector and high-tech industries, wishes to update their shareholders with respect to recent events.

All preliminary actions have been performed by Altura Mining Limited in regard to our Fish Lake Valley option with the recent issue of 28,176,951 common shares of AJM stock, representing approximately 0.6% of the outstanding stock of the company. Work commenced earlier this week on the property with Rangefront Geological kicking off a passive seismic survey on the north end of the playa. This is the site of brine extraction in the 1800's where Francis M. (Borax) Smith's Pacific Borax Company produced Borax from the Lithium/Boron/Potassium enriched brine. Additionally, a concurrent mini-bulk sample of moderately mineralized brine will be extracted from this area for further process testing.

An agreement has been reached with Recion Technologies Inc. with respect to conducting further bench tests to determine how amenable the Fish Lake Valley brine is to their proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) process. Initial tests conducted this past summer on low grade brine were encouraging with recoveries up to 96% lithium at bench scale, with only modest consumption of ion exchange media.

Lithium Corporation continues to evaluate and develop other Lithium/hi-tech/battery metals prospects, and encourages all submissions from parties that hold prospective lands. Despite the recent softness in the junior energy metals equities market, the Company remains bullish on the short, medium and long term markets for energy metals, and is continually striving to position itself to benefit from such a robust market environment.

