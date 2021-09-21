Log in
    LTUM   US5368041076

LITHIUM CORPORATION

LTUM
Lithium : Surge Battery Metals Acquires an 80% Option on the San Emidio Lithium Project in Nevada from Elko Nevada's Lithium Corporation

09/21/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
Historical Press Releases

This website contains historical and archived press releases for Lithium Corp. The information in these press releases is historical in nature, has not been updated, and is current only to the date indicated in the particular press release. This information may no longer be accurate and therefore you should not rely on the information contained in these press releases. To the extent permitted by law, Lithium Corp, and its employees, agents and consultants exclude all liability for any loss or damage arising from the use of, or reliance on, any such information, whether or not caused by any negligent act or omission.

Disclaimer

Lithium Corporation published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 16:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,16 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,19 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -153x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,5 M 34,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 72,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tom Lewis President, CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
James Stuart Brown Independent Director
Brian Goss Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITHIUM CORPORATION32.29%34
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.27.02%45 760
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-12.65%43 973
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.137.97%20 517
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-7.16%10 670
NANJING HANRUI COBALT CO.,LTD.-11.81%4 008