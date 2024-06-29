Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") further to the announcement of March 13, 2024, confirms that it has completed debt settlement agreements with certain arm's length and non-arm's length creditors. Pursuant to the debt settlement agreements, the Company has settled an aggregate amount of $98,419 in debt, in consideration for which it will issue an aggregate of 393,675 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.25 per Share.

All Shares issued in relation to these debt settlements will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day after the date the Shares are issued, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

About Lithium ION Energy Ltd.

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: Z4A) is committed to exploring and developing high quality lithium resources in strategic jurisdictions. ION's flagship, 65,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective lithium brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. With the acquisition of the Bliss Lake and Little Nahani projects in NWT, Canada, ION has enhanced its lithium asset and jurisdiction profile. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

