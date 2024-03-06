Lithium Power International Limited Stock price
LPI
AU000000LPI1
Specialty Mining & Metals
Delayed
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.565 AUD
|0.00%
|+6.60%
|+2.73%
|Mar. 05
|Codelco's Acquisition of Lithium Power International Becomes Legally Effective
|MT
|Mar. 04
|Australia's Federal Court OKs Codelco's Acquisition of Lithium Power International
|MT
|Sales 2022
|0 0
|Sales 2023
|-
|Capitalization
|186M 286M
|Net income 2022
|-12M -18.46M
|Net income 2023
|- 0
|EV / Sales 2022
|381,745,074,499 x
|Net cash position 2022
|6.43M 9.89M
|Net cash position 2023
|11.5M 17.69M
|EV / Sales 2023
|-
|P/E ratio 2022
-10.6 x
|P/E ratio 2023
-156 x
|Employees
|-
|Yield 2022 *
-
|Yield 2023
-
|Free-Float
|66.34%
|1 week
|+6.60%
|Current month
|+4.63%
|1 month
|+0.89%
|3 months
|+3.67%
|6 months
|+135.42%
|Current year
|+2.73%
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
|Chief Executive Officer
|-
|18-09-02
Andrew Phillips DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|15-07-23
Richard Crookes BRD
|Director/Board Member
|-
|18-10-24
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Russell Barwick BRD
|Director/Board Member
|-
|17-04-05
David Hannon CHM
|Chairman
|-
|17-02-08
Andrew Phillips DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|-
|15-07-23
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|24-03-05
|0.565
|0.00%
|4,102,428
|24-03-04
|0.565
|+0.89%
|2,909,396
|24-03-01
|0.56
|+3.70%
|758,824
|24-02-29
|0.54
|0.00%
|5,180,585
|24-02-28
|0.54
|+0.93%
|799,539
