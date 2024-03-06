Lithium Power International Limited is an Australia-based pure-play lithium company with three distinct project regions to provide diversification. The Company's primary focus is to develop Chile's high-grade lithium mine on the Maricunga Salar in an area, the Lithium Triangle. It has also expanded its tenement holdings of lithium exploration prospects in Western Australia. Its projects include Maricunga JV, Greenbushes, Pilgangoora and Tabba Tabba. The Maricunga project is located within the Lithium Triangle in northern Chile. The Maricunga project lies adjacent to the Chile-Argentina Highway approximately 31,170 kilometers (km) northeast of Copiapo and 25km from the port of Caldera. The Pilgangoora district is a globally significant hard rock lithium district. The project is located approximately 152km by road from Port Headland. The Tabba Tabba project covers an approximately 20km strike of highly prospective greenstone units identified through mapping and regional magnetic surveys.