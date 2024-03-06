Stock LPI LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Lithium Power International Limited Stock price

LPI

AU000000LPI1

Specialty Mining & Metals

 12:10:37 2024-03-05 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.565 AUD 0.00% +6.60% +2.73%
Mar. 05 Codelco's Acquisition of Lithium Power International Becomes Legally Effective MT
Mar. 04 Australia's Federal Court OKs Codelco's Acquisition of Lithium Power International MT
Financials

Sales 2022 0 0 Sales 2023 - Capitalization 186M 286M
Net income 2022 -12M -18.46M Net income 2023 - 0 EV / Sales 2022 381,745,074,499 x
Net cash position 2022 6.43M 9.89M Net cash position 2023 11.5M 17.69M EV / Sales 2023 -
P/E ratio 2022
-10.6 x
P/E ratio 2023
-156 x
Employees -
Yield 2022 *
-
Yield 2023
-
Free-Float 66.34%
Chart Lithium Power International Limited

Latest news about Lithium Power International Limited

Codelco's Acquisition of Lithium Power International Becomes Legally Effective MT
Australia's Federal Court OKs Codelco's Acquisition of Lithium Power International MT
Australia's FIRB Clears Codelco's Acquisition of Lithium Power International MT
Codelco chairman still sees lithium agreement with SQM by year-end RE
Chile's Codelco reaches deal to buy Lithium Power for $244 mln RE
Codelco entered a binding scheme implementation deed to acquire Lithium Power International Limited CI
Lithium Power International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Energy, mining stocks lift Australia shares as inflation meets expectations RE
Chilean miner Codelco gets access to books of Australia's Lithium Power RE
Albemarle Lithium Pty Ltd completed the acquisition of Western Lithium Ltd from Lithium Power International Limited. CI
Lithium Power International Selling Subsidiary for AU$30 Million MT
Albemarle Lithium Pty Ltd entered into a binding agreement to acquire Western Lithium Ltd from Lithium Power International Limited for AUD 30 million. CI
Lithium Power International Welcomes Chile’s New National Lithium Policy MT
Bets on Aussie lithium miners rise as Chile plan stokes concerns RE
Lithium Power International Limited(ASX:LPI) added to S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index CI
Analyst Recommendations on Lithium Power International Limited

Lithium Power International Ltd Site Visit Research Note - Sprott Capital Partners AW
Press releases Lithium Power International Limited

Aero Build's Coast Model 1 Sets the New Standard for Luxury Travel Coast by Aero Build Debuts Comfort to Off-Grid Travel AQ
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) Bridgetown-Greenbushes Lithium Acquisition AQ
Lithium Power International Limited - Response to Media Speculation AQ
Response to Media Speculation GL
Maricunga Lithium Brine Project Status GL
News in other languages on Lithium Power International Limited

Chilena Codelco pacta comprar Lithium Power International por unos 244 millones de dólares
Minera Lithium Power otorga "debida diligencia" a estatal chilena Codelco para posible acuerdo
Las apuestas por las mineras de litio australianas aumentan ante preocupaciones causadas por plan chileno
Quotes and Performance

1 week+6.60%
Current month+4.63%
1 month+0.89%
3 months+3.67%
6 months+135.42%
Current year+2.73%
Highs and lows

1 week
0.54
Extreme 0.535
0.57
1 month
0.53
Extreme 0.53
0.57
Current year
0.53
Extreme 0.53
0.57
1 year
0.23
Extreme 0.225
0.57
3 years
0.18
Extreme 0.175
1.04
5 years
0.11
Extreme 0.105
1.04
10 years
0.11
Extreme 0.105
1.04
Managers and Directors - Lithium Power International Limited

Managers TitleAgeSince
Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro CEO
 Chief Executive Officer - 18-09-02
Andrew Phillips DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - 15-07-23
Richard Crookes BRD
 Director/Board Member - 18-10-24
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Russell Barwick BRD
 Director/Board Member - 17-04-05
David Hannon CHM
 Chairman - 17-02-08
Andrew Phillips DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO - 15-07-23
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
24-03-05 0.565 0.00% 4,102,428
24-03-04 0.565 +0.89% 2,909,396
24-03-01 0.56 +3.70% 758,824
24-02-29 0.54 0.00% 5,180,585
24-02-28 0.54 +0.93% 799,539

Delayed Quote Australian S.E., March 05, 2024 at 12:10 am EST

Company Profile

Lithium Power International Limited is an Australia-based pure-play lithium company with three distinct project regions to provide diversification. The Company's primary focus is to develop Chile's high-grade lithium mine on the Maricunga Salar in an area, the Lithium Triangle. It has also expanded its tenement holdings of lithium exploration prospects in Western Australia. Its projects include Maricunga JV, Greenbushes, Pilgangoora and Tabba Tabba. The Maricunga project is located within the Lithium Triangle in northern Chile. The Maricunga project lies adjacent to the Chile-Argentina Highway approximately 31,170 kilometers (km) northeast of Copiapo and 25km from the port of Caldera. The Pilgangoora district is a globally significant hard rock lithium district. The project is located approximately 152km by road from Port Headland. The Tabba Tabba project covers an approximately 20km strike of highly prospective greenstone units identified through mapping and regional magnetic surveys.
Sector
Specialty Mining & Metals
Calendar
2024-03-11 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

