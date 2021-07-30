Log in
    LPI   AU000000LPI1

LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(LPI)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 07/30
0.27 AUD   +3.85%
Activity Report for the Quarter ended June 2021

07/30/2021 | 03:09pm EDT
SYDNEY, Australia, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or “the Company”) is pleased to submit its quarterly Activity Report for the period ended 30 June 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The latest drilling program on the Maricunga Stage One mining concessions has been completed, with five exploration core holes each reaching target depth of 400m.
  • Drilling results showed positive average lithium concentrations of 989 mg/l, with a maximum of 3,375 mg/l, confirms Maricunga as one of the richest deposits globally.
  • Significant resource expansion is expected for Stage One after the new drilling program tested the 200–400m mineralised zone.
  • The Definitive Feasibility Study update continues by Worley, GEA Messo and Atacama Waters.
  • MSB entered a Non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Mitsui & Co., Ltd, for the funding and off-take for the Maricunga project.
  • Sale of LPI’s 70% interest in Argentina’s Centenario lithium project.
  • Detailed Fauna Survey and Assessment to commence at East Kirup, WA in August 2021.
  • An initial 1600m RC Drilling program to commence at the East Kirup lithium anomaly in December 2021.
  • A further 1600m RC program is currently pending environmental approval at East Kirup.
  • A detailed magnetic survey is planned for September 2021 over Blackwood Prospect, WA.

To read the company’s full Report and results in detail for Q2 2021, please click here

For further information, please contact:

Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro, CEO or Andrew Phillips, CFO

Lithium Power International
info@lithiumpowerinternational.com
www.lithiumpowerinternational.com
@LithiumPowerLPI

For Australasian investor relations enquiries:

Jane Morgan, Investor and Media Relations

Jane Morgan Management
+ 61 (0) 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

For U.S. and other international investor relations enquiries:

Thomas Renaud, Managing Director

Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC
42 Broadway, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10004
Office: +1 212 619 6889
enquire@arrowheadbid.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,19 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 81,3 M 59,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lithium Power International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,27 $
Average target price 0,43 $
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro CEO, MD & Non-Executive Director
Andrew Guy Phillips CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
David Ross Hannon Non-Executive Chairman
Reccared Prankir Fertig Non-Executive Director
Russell Christopher Barwick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED22.73%58
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL10.67%54 642
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED35.31%18 393
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.77.27%6 562
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED57.05%4 484
NINGBO YUNSHENG CO., LTD.47.34%1 415