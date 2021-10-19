Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Lithium Power International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LPI   AU000000LPI1

LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(LPI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lithium Power International : Deloitte Appointed as Lead Advisor for New ESG Program at Maricunga

10/19/2021 | 10:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LPI is Supporting a Sustainable Future with its New ESG Program at the Maricunga Lithium Project by engaging Deloitte as Lead Advisor

Highlights

  • Deloitte has been appointed to assist the Company with ensuring a robust Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) program at Maricunga.
  • The goal is to imbed sustainable protocols in future lithium extraction operations and to establish ambitious standards and objectives to become a carbon neutral producer, while keeping high standards on the social aspects.
  • LPI has followed the ESG structure outlined since the start of its development and throughout all its phases including its initial DFS, EIA and currently on the update of its DFS for the Stage One.

SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Power International Limited (ASX: LPI) (“LPI” or the “Company”), through its Joint Venture company, Minera Salar Blanco S.A. (“MSB”), has engaged Deloitte to assist with the Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) program for its Maricunga Stage One project.

As part of the program of work, Deloitte will conduct a verification, evaluation, and gap analysis of all MSB processes. This will ensure they are linked with the operational, environmental, and social requirements under the already approved Environmental Impact Assessment (“EIA”) and those to be considered in the update to the Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) being completed for the Stage One.

As part of this process, the Company has started to confirm its operational and technical teams and its internal systems and processes so as to provide a long-term sustainable life for the project through the definition of very ambitious objectives in terms of carbon footprint (CO2 intensity).

Lithium Power International’s Chief Executive Officer, Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro, commented:

“Sustainability has been the center of our project since the beginning and is one of our fundamental pillars. We aim not only to set high technical standards, but also to establish a new way of relating with the communities. We are committed to developing a world class, sustainable lithium mine, and this step being part of our ESG program, will ensure all operational matters support this objective.”

For further information, please contact:

Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro – CEO; or Andrew Phillips – CFO

Lithium Power International Limited
E: info@lithiumpowerinternational.com
www.lithiumpowerinternational.com
@LithiumPowerLPI

For Australasian investor relations enquiries:

Jane Morgan – Investor and Media Relations

Jane Morgan Management
+ 61 (0) 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au

For U.S. and other international investor relations enquiries:

Thomas Renaud – Managing Director

Arrowhead Business and Investment Decisions, LLC
42 Broadway, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Office: +1 212 619-6889
enquire@arrowheadbid.com


All news about LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
10/19LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL : Deloitte Appointed as Lead Advisor for New ESG Program at Ma..
GL
09/29Australian Shares Fall to Nearly Four-Month Low on US Fed Tapering Concerns; Smartgroup..
MT
09/29LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL : Posts 90% Increase in Maricunga Resource in Chile; Shares Ri..
MT
09/28LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL : 90 Per Cent Increase in Measured & Indicated Resources for L..
GL
08/25BEARING LITHIUM CORP : . - Maricunga Project Update
AQ
08/23Lithium Power International Limited announced that it has received AUD 12.4 million in ..
CI
07/30Activity Report for the Quarter ended June 2021
GL
07/19Lithium Activities Update for Western Australia
GL
07/19LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL : Advances Exploration at Western Australian Prospects
MT
07/18Lithium Provides Activities Update for Western Australia
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -6,40 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 107 M 107 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lithium Power International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,31 $
Average target price 0,40 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cristobal Garcia-Huidobro CEO, MD & Non-Executive Director
Andrew Guy Phillips CFO, Secretary & Non-Executive Director
David Ross Hannon Non-Executive Chairman
Reccared Prankir Fertig Non-Executive Director
Russell Christopher Barwick Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL LIMITED86.36%110
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL3.88%49 543
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED54.52%21 737
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.42.79%5 339
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED80.27%5 189
NINGBO YUNSHENG CO., LTD.73.51%1 693