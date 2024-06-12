Lithium Royalty Corp. (TSX: LIRC) (“LRC”) announced the successful election of each of the director nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today. The detailed voting results are set out below:

Director Nominee

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

Blair Levinsky

47,753,809

95.6%

2,203,002

4.4%

Ernie Ortiz

49,954,001

99.9%

2,810

0.1%

Mark Wellings

49,366,401

98.8%

590,410

1.2%

Elizabeth Breen

49,408,884

98.9%

547,927

1.1%

John Kanellitsas

49,366,393

98.8%

590,418

1.2%

Jesal Shah

49,953,337

99.9%

3,474

0.1%

Tamara Brown

49,953,101

99.9%

3,710

0.1%

Shareholders also appointed KPMG LLP, as the independent auditor of LRC for the next year and the directors were authorized to fix its remuneration.

Auditor

Votes for

% for

Votes Against

% Against

KPMG LLP

50,019,146

99.9%

0

0%

A report on all items of business voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been filed on SEDAR+.

About Lithium Royalty Corp.

LRC is a lithium-focused royalty company organized in Canada, which has established a globally diversified portfolio of 35 revenue royalties on mineral properties that are related to the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy. The Company’s royalty portfolio is focused on the battery supply chain for the transportation and energy storage industries and is underpinned by mineral properties that produce or are expected to produce lithium and other battery materials. LRC is a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment; the integration of ESG factors and sustainable mining are considerations in our investment analysis and royalty acquisitions.