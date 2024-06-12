Lithium Royalty Corp. (TSX: LIRC) (“LRC”) announced the successful election of each of the director nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today. The detailed voting results are set out below:

Director Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Blair Levinsky 47,753,809 95.6% 2,203,002 4.4% Ernie Ortiz 49,954,001 99.9% 2,810 0.1% Mark Wellings 49,366,401 98.8% 590,410 1.2% Elizabeth Breen 49,408,884 98.9% 547,927 1.1% John Kanellitsas 49,366,393 98.8% 590,418 1.2% Jesal Shah 49,953,337 99.9% 3,474 0.1% Tamara Brown 49,953,101 99.9% 3,710 0.1%

Shareholders also appointed KPMG LLP, as the independent auditor of LRC for the next year and the directors were authorized to fix its remuneration.

Auditor Votes for % for Votes Against % Against KPMG LLP 50,019,146 99.9% 0 0%

A report on all items of business voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been filed on SEDAR+.

About Lithium Royalty Corp.

LRC is a lithium-focused royalty company organized in Canada, which has established a globally diversified portfolio of 35 revenue royalties on mineral properties that are related to the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy. The Company’s royalty portfolio is focused on the battery supply chain for the transportation and energy storage industries and is underpinned by mineral properties that produce or are expected to produce lithium and other battery materials. LRC is a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment; the integration of ESG factors and sustainable mining are considerations in our investment analysis and royalty acquisitions.

