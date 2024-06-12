Lithium Royalty Corp. (TSX: LIRC) (“LRC”) announced the successful election of each of the director nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today. The detailed voting results are set out below:
Director Nominee
Votes for
% for
Votes withheld
% withheld
Blair Levinsky
47,753,809
95.6%
2,203,002
4.4%
Ernie Ortiz
49,954,001
99.9%
2,810
0.1%
Mark Wellings
49,366,401
98.8%
590,410
1.2%
Elizabeth Breen
49,408,884
98.9%
547,927
1.1%
John Kanellitsas
49,366,393
98.8%
590,418
1.2%
Jesal Shah
49,953,337
99.9%
3,474
0.1%
Tamara Brown
49,953,101
99.9%
3,710
0.1%
Shareholders also appointed KPMG LLP, as the independent auditor of LRC for the next year and the directors were authorized to fix its remuneration.
Auditor
Votes for
% for
Votes Against
% Against
KPMG LLP
50,019,146
99.9%
0
0%
A report on all items of business voted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders has been filed on SEDAR+.
About Lithium Royalty Corp.
LRC is a lithium-focused royalty company organized in Canada, which has established a globally diversified portfolio of 35 revenue royalties on mineral properties that are related to the electrification and decarbonization of the global economy. The Company’s royalty portfolio is focused on the battery supply chain for the transportation and energy storage industries and is underpinned by mineral properties that produce or are expected to produce lithium and other battery materials. LRC is a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment; the integration of ESG factors and sustainable mining are considerations in our investment analysis and royalty acquisitions.
