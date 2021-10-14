Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Lithium South Development Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGZ   CA62945U3091

LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(NGZ)
Lithium South Development : announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

10/14/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
October 13, 2021 / Vancouver, BC / Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: NRGMF) (Frankfurt OGPN), announces a private placement (the "Private Placement") of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.40 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will allow the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at a price of $0.60 per Share for a period of three years from the date of closing of the Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to advance the Company's HMN Lithium Project, located in Salta Province, Argentina, and for general working capital purposes.

Finder's fees may be payable to qualified parties in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period and the Exchange Hold Period.

On behalf of the board of directors of Lithium South Development Corporation

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President and Chief Executive Officer

Investors / Shareholders Call 855-415-8100 / hobkirkadrian@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed the content of this news release and therefore does not accept responsibility or liability for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements.

This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Disclaimer

Lithium South Development Corporation published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 21:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,99 M -2,41 M -2,41 M
Net Debt 2020 0,48 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,23x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,5 M 25,5 M 25,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lithium South Development Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Adrian F. C. Hobkirk President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher P. Cherry Chief Financial Officer & Director
Xiao Tian Dai Independent Director
Yi Hua Dai Director
Jan Urata Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION14.29%25
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED5.06%11 458
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-6.93%10 687
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.42.96%8 383
HECLA MINING COMPANY-16.36%2 910
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD12.99%1 958