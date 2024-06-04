https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/WKGJX81L

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:ESMAF) is pleased to provide an update on the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) engineering work associated with the Company's Becancour Lithium Refinery project.The Becancour Lithium Refinery project is progressing extremely well, marked by significant milestones. The engineering study, managed by Hatch Ltd, is advancing well, with critical elements already completed. Essential documents, including the process flow sheets and stream tables, have been finalized. These documents are crucial for managing material and energy flow through the refinery, detailing the processing steps and the interconnections between various units within the plant.Highlights- DFS Engineering work producing significant progress- 3D model and plot plan layout completed- Plant layout strategy for efficient space utilization- Significant milestones including flow sheets and stream tables- Procurement strategy using "same equipment, same suppliers"- Infrastructure development and utility connections at the site are underwayFurthermore, a preliminary 3D model and plot plan layout have been developed, providing a comprehensive visual and spatial understanding of the refinery's design. This model helps visualize the placement of equipment and infrastructure, ensuring efficient space utilization and facilitating future modifications if necessary. The design of the refinery layout has considered safety standards and best practices, effective process flow, material compatibility and adequate spacing required for plant operation.Procurement efforts are advancing strategically, with a focus on sourcing major equipment from the same suppliers used for the Jiangsu reference plant. This approach leverages existing relationships to ensure consistency in quality and performance. Another advantage of utilizing established offshore suppliers is the mitigation of potential scheduling disruptions caused by the increased demand for construction materials and highly skilled tradespeople in North America driven by the surge in supply chain related projects. Active negotiations with selected suppliers aim to secure firm pricing, helping to control costs and mitigate financial risks.Infrastructure development and utility connections at the site are underway, addressing essential elements such as water supply, power, and transportation links needed for the refinery's operations. Material take-offs (MTOs) are being performed to prepare a detailed Capex estimate, ensuring a comprehensive financial plan for the project's construction and operational phases.Chairman Iggy Tan said "The Hatch team engaged for this project is dynamic, practical and experienced, fully understanding our strategy to fast-track the DFS process by leveraging the insights and proven technology from the Jiangsu Lithium Carbonate reference plant. Hatch can easily apply their knowledge on this project as the original designer and builder of the reference project as well as any other lithium plants in their impressive portfolio of projects. We are delighted with the progress of the engineering work".*To view tables and figures, please visit:





