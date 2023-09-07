https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/6D2U3TXS

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lithium Universe Limited (ASX:LU7) attaches a copy of a letter to shareholders which has been prepared by the Company's Chairperson, Iggy Tan.Mr Tan, along with the Company's Board, consider it important to keep shareholders up-to-date on not only the Company's recent significant milestones, but also the Company's vision for the longer term.LU7's main objective is to establish itself as a prominent Lithium project builder by prioritizing swift and successful development of Lithium projects.Lithium Universe Limited has access to significant Lithium opportunities in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions in Canada and Australia.*To view the Letter to Shareholders, please visit:





About Lithium Universe Ltd:



Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.



Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.





Source:

Lithium Universe Ltd





Contact:

Alex Hanly Chief Executive Officer Lithium Universe Limited Tel: +61 448 418 725 Email: info@lithiumuniverse.com Iggy Tan Chairman Lithium Universe Limited Email: info@lithiumuniverse.com