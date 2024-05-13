Lithium Universe Limited is an Australia-based lithium exploration company engaged in the development of lithium projects. The Company has various lithium opportunities in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions in Canada and Australia. Its segments include Rare Earth exploration and Lithium exploration. Its projects include Apollo Lithium Project, Adina South & Adina West Lithium Project, Margot Lake Lithium Project, Lefroy Lithium Project, Voyager Rare Earth Project. Apollo Lithium Project is located in the same greenstone belt and only 29 kilometers south-east of the Corvette Lithium Project and covers over 240 square kilometers (km2). Adina South & Adina West Lithium Project is situated in close proximity to the Adina Project, hosting the Adina and Jamar Prospects. The Margot Lake Project is in north-western Ontario, in the premium lithium region of Ontarioâs Red Lakes Mining District. Lefroy Lithium Project is in the mineral-rich Goldfields region of Western Australia.